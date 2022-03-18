Young Thug and Gunna set SXSW stage ablaze with Billboard hits, trap anthems

A crowd of ticket buyers and South by Southwest badge holders filled Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park's outdoor lawn Thursday night to see trap music's hottest (and arguably drippiest) duo.

After more than two hours of mellowing near the performance stage, fans grew more excited for for Young Thug and Gunna's arrival as the entrance lines grew longer and the evening sun crept further down the Austin sky.

The thickened crowd, now shoulder to shoulder, cheered as the stage lights finally flickered and the thundering sounds of "Poochie Gown" blared through the stage's speakers and Gunna slid to center stage.

A current of exhilaration ran from the VIP section to the venue's far corners as the two hip-hop heavyweights set the performance stage ablaze with hits that have made them household names.

As they exchanged the evening spotlight, Gunna and Thug dug into their catalog of club bangers, deep album cuts and high-profile features.

Gunna opened the show with "Too Easy," "Thought I Was Playing” "Drip 2 Hard" and others before Thug zipped on stage for "Surf," with the two artists' inescapable chemistry further exciting the sea of fans in attendance.

The crowd belted out their melodic trap lyrics as they danced in their tightly confined spaces, all while trying to avoid stepping on each other's feet and inadvertently twerking on others behind them.

The only low energy came from Thug's other Young Stoner Life Records (YSL) artists, whose energy and songs weren't as memorable as the show's headliners. But once their moments were done, the crowd regained its energy as Gunna and Thug shared the stage once again for "Hot (Remix)," "Ski" and “pushin P.”

The two superstars continued to steamroll hit after hit until the show lights began to dim, and by the end, fans clamored for a last-minute encore as they walked off stage and thanked fans for coming out.

Their show kicks off Billboard's three-day SXSW showcase, which continues Friday with Kygo, and Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra on Saturday.