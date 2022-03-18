5 minutes with Daniel Radcliffe, barbecue enthusiast and LGBTQ ally, at SXSW

We caught up with actor Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed "Harry Potter" in the movies based on the book series, at South by Southwest for a red carpet conversation that was both light-hearted and serious.

Radcliffe, who has been outspoken about his support for the LGBTQ+ community, condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's order to classify gender-affirming care for transgender kids in Texas as child abuse.

"I'm sorry that this is happening. I don't know what else to say. ... It's horrifying," he told the American-Statesman on March 12 at the Paramount Theatre red carpet for his new movie, "The Lost City."

Radcliffe works with the Trevor Project, a national suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. In June 2020, a letter written by Radcliffe was shared on the organization's website following anti-trans comments made by author J.K. Rowling, who wrote the "Harry Potter" books.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe wrote.

He said the Trevor Project has been receiving calls from kids who are not just dealing with their owns identities, but are now also scared about what it can mean for their families.

"It's very, very scary, and my heart goes out to anyone who is affected by that situation, and I'm sorry it's happening," Radcliffe said.

The Trevor Project said in an emailed statement: "While our volume of crisis contacts cannot be attributed to any one factor (or policy), we have been hearing from trans youth and families across Texas who are scared and worried about the governor's unlawful directive and what it means for them."

Other actors and artists, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Lee Pace, have spoken against the trans order while in town for SXSW. “It's a violation of human rights,” Lizzo said in her March 13 SXSW keynote. “Trans rights are human rights.”

Radcliffe's visit to Austin for SXSW marked the first time the English actor had been to the Lone Star State. When we spoke to him, he hadn't yet tried barbecue.

"Now, would you agree that Terry Black's is the place to go?" he asked us.

We told him we were fans of Terry Black's and Cooper's BBQ downtown.

"There's some barbecue places in England, and I just get sad when I go there now," he said.