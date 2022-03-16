Dang if this little shell won't make you cry and laugh: 'Marcel' does very well as a movie

Omar L. Gallaga

In 2010, eons ago in internet time, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” debuted as a cute, three-minute short on Vimeo. It was about a tiny seashell with a googly eye named Marcel, voiced by comic Jenny Slate, being interviewed by the filmmaker about his little life. He wore little tiny sneakers.

“One time I nibbled on a piece of cheese and my cholesterol went up to 900,” said Marcel in a raspy, high pitched near-whisper. “Guess what my skis are? Toenails from a man.”

“Marcel” was adorable and popular. The video was a hit and because the web wants more, two more shorts were made by Slate and filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp over the next few years.

Now, in 2022, a feature-length film expands the world of Marcel to include many other shells, a trip that goes beyond Marcel’s Los Angeles Airbnb digs, and new cast members including Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar and Lesley Stahl (yes, Lesley Stahl from “60 Minutes”).

For fans of the shorts, the good news is that the film vastly expands the world of Marcel while also retaining the whimsy and low-key melancholy that made the original videos so memorable. It combines live-action footage with the same style of stop-motion animation; it looks intentionally rough and homemade, a mock documentary, but the credits reveal that it took a lot of technical wizardry and behind-the-scenes talent to make the film look so naturalistic.

In the movie, Marcel and his grandmother Connie (Rossellini) are rebuilding their lives and environment after a fight between a couple living in their Airbnb leads to a cataclysmic disaster that takes everyone the shells love, and the couple, away.

The new resident (Fleischer-Camp), who is seeking a new place after getting separated, starts making videos of Marcel, which eventually go viral on the internet, leading to the filming of a segment on “60 Minutes” about Marcel and his life.

The most surprising thing about a full-length movie version of “Marcel the Shell” is how mournful and deeply affecting it is. Yes, it’s funny and smart and has a lot of great jokes, including digs at the pretenses of documentary filmmaking. “Nobody has any idea and even really knows what it is when they’re making it,” explains Marcel to his grandmother.

But Marcel’s profound loss of community, compounded in the film by the declining health of Connie, gives the film unexpected shades of sadness.

Rossellini’s wise and warm vocal performance helps make it work, but it’s Slate of course who imbues Marcel with such life. He’s not freakin’ Ziggy; Marcel can be sarcastic and snarky, but Slate grounds the character in ways that are both hilarious and heartbreaking. Whether Marcel is singing or playing “Taps” through a macaroni noodle, the little animated shell is more expressive and shows more range of emotions than Ryan Reynolds did through the entirety of Netflix’s “Red Notice.”

In a South by Southwest debut screening Monday night, “Marcel” co-writer and director Fleischer-Camp, who also appears in the film as a perhaps sadder, more introverted version of himself, fielded a few questions about the making of the film, including the unfortunate question from an audience member, “Are you married to Jenny Slate?”

Slate and Fleischer-Camp were married in 2012 and divorced in 2016, but continued to work together on making the film. With that knowledge, it’s hard not to read the film as a metaphor for moving on from a divorce. But the pandemic adds extra weight: Marcel is desperate to rebuild a community and to connect with the outside world until he discovers that YouTube hits and comments can’t replace loved ones. “It’s an audience, not a community,” he sighs.

It’s not a bummer, despite the laughs choked with sobs that I heard during the screening. Marcel is plucky and so is the film, with lots of moments of visual inventiveness. It doesn’t veer too far into twee Michel Gondry territory, but there’s delight in seeing Marcel drive around inside a tennis ball or using a stand mixer to shake fruit from a tree with an attached string.

Marcel has a lot in common with Slate’s other film at SXSW this year, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” where she wielded a projectile Pomeranian. There’s googly eyes, clever special effects, meta commentary about filmmaking, and ultimately a warm hug of a message about the need to form strong bonds with one’s family and community.

It’s great to see “Marcel” emerge, finally, just as the world is starting to come out of its own shell.

Grade: A-