Jason Sudeikis keeps a Wikipedia page in his head of 'Ted Lasso' characters

It's possible that all the heart warming-ness of "Ted Lasso" all starts in Jason Sudeikis' head.

OK, yes, the "Saturday Night Live" alum developed the show and helps write it, but we're talking about a whole other thing called the "Jason wiki."

The Jason wiki, or Wikipedia, is a catalog of each of the characters in the show's history that are not always shown in episodes. We learned about the wiki during the show's South by Southwest panel Monday morning.

Sudeikis, who plays Lasso, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, and Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, appeared via video chat because they are in London, where they started filming the show's third season about two weeks ago.

A supervising producer on the show, Kip Kroeger, and a "Ted Lasso" editor, Melissa Brown McCoy, appeared in person at the panel with Nancy Jundi of DigitalFilm Tree.

Goldstein and Hunt both appeared to be in the back of two separate cars that were headed for the same location — the fictional Richmond team's locker room. Both would freeze and disappear from the screen during the broadcast to a packed room. Dozens of people lined up well before the panel's 10 a.m. start, and the line had to be extended outside at Austin Convention Center.

OK, back to the Jason wiki.

"With Jason, it's interesting, because we'll be sitting in the cutting room going over the show and he'll start sharing deep, deep backstory that's in the form or the context of scenes or the perspective of characters and stuff like that. And it doesn't necessarily ever make it on the screen, but it informs so much of what's going on," said Kip Kroeger, a supervising producer on "Ted Lasso."

Hunt, who also is one of the show's co-creators, said Sudeikis has a starting point for each of the characters and then the rest of the writers room will chime in to further develop the character. Even if the wiki notes don't end up in the show, they still affect how characters make their decisions, he said.

It was clear, even from a mostly virtual panel, how much the actors enjoy working with each other. Hunt was making jokes, Goldstein was cussing and Sudeikis was laughing.

When Hunt and Goldstein made it to the locker room set, they ran inside and gave each other a hug. The SXSW crowd cheered.

