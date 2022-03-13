Sandra Bullock's message for people moving to Austin: Don't change it

A lot of people are moving to Austin and even Sandra Bullock knows it.

We talked to the movie star at the South by Southwest premiere of “The Lost City” on Saturday.

The movie follows Bullock, who plays a romance novel writer, as she gets kidnapped by a rich guy, played by Daniel Radcliffe. He takes her to an island where he wants to find a tomb and treasure. Channing Tatum, who plays a model, comes to save the day and you’ll laugh and maybe cry while watching the movie.

More:SXSW is back, and so is Richard Linklater. Next stop: the moon, in 'Apollo 10 1/2'

Bullock has lived in Austin for awhile now and we asked her how she felt about the city becoming the spot everyone is moving to.

"If people come here and they appreciate what it has going and don’t try to change it, I say welcome. Just make sure the community is taken care of. Don’t try and change it, it’s perfect," she said.

More:Here's who we've spotted on the red carpets of SXSW

Bullock wouldn’t reveal her favorite spots in town, because let’s be honest, we’d probably ruin them by going to get a glimpse of the star. But she did say:

“The thing that’s awesome here is a body of water, a wicked daiquiri, some queso, a big ass bowl of chips and then refills and then some queso and then some more daiquiri and just the Texas sun and the smell of the soil."