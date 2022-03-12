Here are 5 things to try at NBC's Peacock pop-up at SXSW

A tiger-themed seesaw, miniature putt-putt course and dizzying merry-go-round that's bound to rekindle childhood memories of playing at parks until the end of a sugar rush are set up right now amid Rainey Street's strip of bars and restaurants.

They're all part of a pop-up lounge called the Peacock Playground, which was organized by NBC's Peacock streaming service to promote its new line of shows and stir excitement in crowds attending South by Southwest (a SXSW badge is required for entry).

We took a trek through the Peacock Playground and spotted a few fun things that might persuade you to journey through the makeshift park, which is open through Sunday.

'Shoot Your Shot' basketball court

In line with the new drama series "Bel-Air," which stars rising talent Jabari Banks in place of Will Smith, who originated the role in the comedy "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," participants are forced to put their basketball skills to the test. The first shooter to make five baskets in 30 seconds goes home with a "Bel-Air" basketball and a lifetime of bragging rights.

'Girls5eva' music video maker

At one of the many Instagram-friendly spots inside the Peacock Playground, visitors can walk through a brightly lit corridor filled with neon lights and digital cameras to shoot their own "music video" like the show's fictional '90s pop stars.

'JOE vs CAROLE' seesaw

Almost as unstable as the actual feud between real-life Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin and Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, known to the world as Joe Exotic or "Tiger King," is the feline-themed seesaw at the start of an interactive maze.

And don't worry, even if you don't have a second person to join you on the other end, NBC staff will hop on the other side of the teeterboard and make sure you get pictures or a video worth posting to social media.

Outdoor bar and lounge

At the end of the hodgepodge of mini-games and interactive displays is an outdoor lounge area with an open bar, patio seating and a giant chess board for visitors to kick back and map out the rest of their SXSW plans.

Custom T-shirt station

If a visitor squanders his or her chance to leave with a "Bel-Air" basketball (like I did), they can stop by the custom T-shirt station behind the bar of the outdoor lounge to grab a made-to-order souvenir on their way out.

If you go

Location: 80-82 Rainey St.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday

Attendees must have a SXSW badge to enter.