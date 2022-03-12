5 things we'll remember 5Eva from the 'Girls5eva' SXSW panel

I’ll admit it — I’ve never watched “Girls5Eva,” despite all of my friends telling me it was the show for me. But, don’t be mad at me just yet. After seeing the cast at a South by Southwest panel on Saturday, I am a full-on stan of the show, and you should be, too.

The show features a stacked cast, including Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles, funniest person in America Paula Pell and America’s Instagram BFF, Busy Philipps, who was also in your favorite early 2000s shows, “Freaks and Geeks” and “Dawson’s Creek.”

On the show, Girls5eva is the name of the girl group the women played by these stars were in back in the 1990s. The show follows the group as they reunite years later, after achieving one-hit-wonder fame.

It's funny, it's got Broadway stars and it's a women-led show.

Lots of fun details about the cast were shared during the panel and we’ve rounded them up.

1. Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry met at 'Hamilton.'

Bareilles attended a “Hamilton” show before the now-smash hit made it to Broadway in 2015. At the time, Bareilles was writing “Waitress,” a musical based off of the movie of the same name. “Waitress” made it to Broadway in 2016.

"You try writing a musical while you watch 'Hamilton,' " Bareilles joked.

"Well guess what? It worked," Goldsberry replied.

2. Andrew Rannells forgot the lyrics to his 'Hamilton' song during his five-week run on the show.

Rannells (who originated the role of Elder Price in the Tony award-winning “Book of Mormon”) played King George III in "Hamilton" in October and November 2015. He also has guest-starred on "Girls5eva" and moderated Saturday's panel.

Rannells said that when he forgot the lyrics to one of his song's while doing "Hamilton," Goldsberry, who played Angelica Schuyler, came to his dressing room after the show, and said: “It happens to everyone. … I mean, I’ve never done it.”

3. Sara Bareilles was intimidated by Tina Fey on the 'Girls5eva' set.

In the show’s first season, Fey played superstar Dolly Parton, and Bareilles said she was starstruck around the actress.

“I was so intimidated,” she said.

According to Bareilles: Fey, before each take, would sing in a Parton-esque accent: “Yawn and stretch and try to come to life.”

4. Paula Pell’s storyline in Season 2 mirrored real life.

The first episode of the second season features Pell in the hospital being told she needs a knee replacement, just as the girl group is invited to go on a tour.

In real life, Pell had both of her knees replaced long before "Girls5eva." But when she moved to the East Coast last summer, one of her knee replacements collapsed.

5. Season 2 of 'Girls5eva' premieres May 5 on Peacock.

The show will premiere with three episodes and then the rest of the season will be released weekly.

Season 2 was filmed last winter as the omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus led to an increase in cases across the country. Philipps said she thought that filming the show’s second season would have loosened coronavirus restrictions, but they still had to take tests each day.