We called the Nicolas Cage superfan behind those flyers popping up around SXSW

South by Southwest has long been a festival bursting with super-fandom, with droves of fans pouring into downtown Austin hoping to spot their favorite actors, musicians and influencers.

If you've already made rounds on Day One, you've likely seen one of the biggest signs of fanship floating around this year's festival, the first in-person SXSW in two years.

Slapped across the columns and walls of the Auston Convention Center are flyers featuring a photo of actor Nicolas Cage with the messages "I'M YOUR BIGGEST FAN" and "PLEASE CALL ME" above a 737 area code phone number.

The fan responsible is Austinite Robby Schnetz, who printed nearly 500 copies of the flyer in hopes of connecting with the "Face/Off" and "Con Air" actor, whose newest film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," is one of the most anticipated flicks to screen at SXSW. The film plays at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.

SXSW screens:26 things you need to see at SXSW Film Festival 2022

We gave Schnetz, 31, a ring to talk about his admiration for Cage, the bold move of posting his phone number throughout downtown Austin, and the hundreds of calls and texts he's received from impersonators of the Academy Award-winning actor.

Although we were initially sent to his voicemail, where the Plano-native requested a verification selfie in case we were Cage, we finally got a hold of him for a quick Q&A.

This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

American-Statesman: Out of all the fans of Cage, what makes you the biggest?

Robby Schnetz: I don't know if I could technically prove it because there are so many people, but I know in my heart that I am.

I started younger, man. One of my fondest memories with my parents was when I was super young. We watched "Con Air," and it was funny because he played some guy named Cameron Poe in the movie. The thing was, I had a friend in elementary school named Cameron Poe, and that's why my parents were like, "Hey, let's watch this movie."

They already saw it but they wanted me to see it so that I could go, "Oh hey, there's my friend." But you know, I watched (Cage's movies) throughout the years, and when I got to college, he was the main actor my roommates and I really started to follow.

But now, I got shower curtains, pillows, coasters, even a Nicolas Cage flag. I just know that in my heart of hearts I am his biggest fan. And if he's here in Austin, like, why wouldn't I do this stuff?

What about Cage made you such a massive fan?

I mean, he's been around for so long and he's not like one of these, "Oh, I'm gonna do a couple of blockbusters, get my millions and get out." He's not just doing roles for the box office. He's doing roles for the fans and because he wants to do them.

More:What you need to know about attending SXSW Film Festival 2022

In his past couple of movies he had little dialogue, and in "Willy's Wonderland" he had no dialogue. He can act without saying a word. And with his upcoming movie, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," you can tell he did this for the fans just by looking at the trailer. This is him thanking the fans and really appreciating everything they've done and supported.

I don't know many actors that would do that and go out there and be like, "Yes, I'm going to play myself and give myself to this role." He really loves the fans and is an actual actor. Well, he is more of a thespian than an actor.

Why did you decide to print out the hundreds of flyers?

(Cage) was here a few years ago doing a movie, and I was, you know, a poor college kid. I didn't have the money. I was going around hoping to see him. But at this point, now in my 30s, I got a couple hundred bucks to just say screw it. Why not just try it?

Aren't you afraid you'll get calls and texts from weird strangers?

I've gotten literally hundreds of calls and texts of people pretending to be Nicolas Cage. I guess it's all a part of the process to find him. You have to play to win.

More:After two years of pandemic quiet, a smaller SXSW looks to turn the music back up

How excited would you be if you actually got a call from him?

I don't get starstruck that often by celebrities and stuff like that, but to actually meet somebody that you admire so much, It's going to get my heart pumping. I just want to thank him for all the content he's put out through the years. I just want to say, "Hey, I appreciate everything you've done artistically." I just appreciate his talent.

If the flyers don't work, anything next?

(I'm) going to see if this digital projection on buildings can get me to meet the legend himself or if it can get me into the movie premiere.