Here's what you need to know before heading to SXSW 2022 in Austin

South by Southwest is back in-person for the first time since 2019. If you're like us, you may feel a little rusty when it comes to navigating the big March event.

We came up with some questions you might have before heading to the fest and did our best to answer. Check out austin360.com during SXSW for complete coverage from our expert team.

What is SXSW doing about COVID-19?

Everyone who attends SXSW in person will have to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test, according to the SXSW website.

Those showing proof of vaccination must make sure their final dose was at least 14 days before credential pick-up. If you're bringing a negative test, you have to test 72 hours before credential pickup.

Rapid antigen and PCR tests will be accepted. A testing center will be in Exhibit Hall 2 at Austin Convention Center.

Masks will be required in conference session rooms, exhibits, registration and pre-function areas. Mask requirements in other spaces at SXSW will depend on the venue.

Go to sxsw.com/covid19-guidelines to see the full protocols.

What do the different badges mean?

SXSW has several badge types, but they're easy to understand.

A Platinum badge gets you primary access to all the festivals within SXSW: Film, Music and Interactive.

The other badge types are for specific festivals — either Music, Film or Interactive. They get you primary access to events on your specific track and secondary access to other events.

SXSW Film and Music also have wristbands for locals; those grant secondary access to their respective festival events. And single tickets are sold at film screenings 15 minutes before showtime (no badge or wristband needed), as capacity allows. Some music showcases also allow a cover charge at the door, if there's room.

What's a SXXpress pass?

A SXXpress Pass gets you priority access to individual conference sessions, music festival showcases, film festival screenings, comedy festival showcases and select parties. You must have a Platinum, Interactive, Film or Music badge to get an express pass.

To get a pass, you have to link your badge online or in the SXSW Go mobile app.

Starting at 9 a.m. the day before an event for which you want a pass, log in via the app or the online schedule, go to the event page and click "Request SXXpress Pass." There should be a primary access line for conference sessions, film screenings, and music and comedy showcases where you can scan the express pass.

Platinum and Interactive badge-holders can request three passes per day; Film and Music badge-holders can request two passes per day, according to the festival website.

How do I use the SXSW mobile app?

The SXSW Go app may be your best friend during the festival. You can build a schedule on it so you don't miss anything and use it to network.

It will also tell you how big a venue is and how full an event is. Green means there's still space, Yellow means the event is starting to fill up and Red means the event is full.

You can also use the app to find events happening near wherever you are.

How should I get to SXSW?

Should you try to park your car downtown during SXSW? Probably not! To avoid that headache, get a ride-hailing service to drop you off on the edge of downtown and walk over, or hop on a rentable scooter or bike.

You can also look up bus and train schedules on Capital Metro's website.

Where is SXSW taking place?

We suggest avoiding most of downtown if you want to avoid the SXSW hubbub.

Sessions and events are held all over the place — Austin Convention Center, the Rainey Street District, the Red River Cultural District, the Paramount Theatre, Palmer Events Center and Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar Boulevard, just to name a few.

Who are the SXSW keynotes and major folks?

Lizzo. Lizzo! Yes, the singer and rapper is coming to SXSW. She will deliver a keynote, as will eight-time Grammy Award winner Beck, Japanese Breakfast leader Michelle Zauner and a few other titans in their respective fields.

She's not a keynote, but country icon Dolly Parton will make her SXSW debut this year.

Pop singer and actress Sara Bareilles will be on a panel with Renée Elise Goldsberry, who, yes, won a Tony for playing Angelica Schuyler in "Hamilton."

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke is speaking.

A few others of note: Actor/director Ethan Hawke, "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness, billionaire Mark Cuban, model/entertainer/businesswoman Chrissy Teigen, actor Bob Odenkirk, U.S. Rep Adam Schiff, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and many more also will be at SXSW.

What's online and what's not?

All badge-holders will have access to online events, as well as the in-person festival they are signed up for, according to the SXSW website.

Not all programming will be available online, and anything that is will be noted on the official SXSW schedule. Selected online offerings include livestreamed conference sessions, mentor sessions, music festival showcases, film festival screenings, networking meetups, the XR Experience World and an online version of the Creative Industries Exhibition.

What's the bag policy for SXSW?

Some venues may require clear or small bags, like Stubb's and the Paramount Theatre. Check the website for any venue you plan to enter during the festival.

What should I eat while I'm in Austin for SXSW?

There are many options in the city center or just a short trip away, but we'd start with the 2021 Austin360 Dining Guide for a taste of Austin's best new restaurants.

What about free things or music that doesn't require a SXSW badge?

So glad you asked. Every year, a host of fun stuff pops up around the official festival, a lot of it unaffiliated with SXSW and open to the public. The festival also has a few free events open to eve. Check out our guide to free, badge-free parties at austin360.com.

Will I have fun at SXSW?

Ultimately up to you, but we will guess: Yes.