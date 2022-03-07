Do SXSW 2022 like a local: A guide to free parties in Austin, no badge needed

The first in-person South by Southwest in two years is upon us, Austin, and we can hardly contain our excitement.

We're especially thrilled about the return of free, often unofficial parties and fun that pop up around the official festival.

Check out our guide to badge-free events to find something that will give you the SXSW experience without all the money. (Some might be full already, but contact event organizers for more info.)

And there's more than this, to be sure. Email us at kbradshaw@statesman.com and ehopkins@statesman.com if we missed a big one.

MARCH 11

#TwitterHouse at SXSW

What: The #TwitterHouse returns with music, drinks, snacks and a space for laidback conversation. RSVP is required. To save your spot, go online: twitterhouse2022.splashthat.com.

When and where: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 12 and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13 at Lustre Pearl Rainey, 94 Rainey St.

#openShabbat @ SXSW 2022

What: #openShabbat returns with kosher food, song and celebration at Hilton Downtown Austin. RVSP is required: openshabbatsxsw2022.splashthat.com.

When and where: 7:30 to 11 p.m. March 11-12 at at Hilton Downtown Austin, 500 E. 4th St.

MARCH 12

SXSW Wellness Expo

What: All things health will be explored at the SXSW Wellness Expo. Highlights include a mental health mural, presented by Seek Institute; an appearance from Austin's Yoga with Adriene; and various wellness programs. No RSVP is required: sxsw.com/exhibitions/sxsw-wellness-expo.

When and where: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12-13 at Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road

Cheetos Hands-Free House at SXSW

What: The snack brand will explore the depths of hands-free technology at this immersive event. No RSVP is required. More information can be found online: cheetos.com.

When and where: 2 to 10 p.m. March 12-15 at 1209 E. 6th St.

Capital Factory House @ SXSW

What: The Capital Factory House will hold programs on technology and health and open the floor for networking opportunities between startup founders, Fortune 500 company executives, state and federal government officials and others. For more information, visit: eventbrite.com/e/capital-factory-house-sxsw-tickets-262761415467.

When and where: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12-14 at Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St.

More:The Austin Decoder Ring: A guide to speaking like a local

Black Founders Brunch at SXSW

What: Half Step will be home to the Black Founders Brunch, which will bring Black investors and entrepreneurs together for food and connections. Attendees can interact with one another using the Plain Sight App before, during and after the event. More information can be found online: events.plainsight.app/events/black-founders-brunch-at-sxsw-MTk1LkJsYWNrIEZvdW5kZXJzIEJydW5jaCBhdCBTWFNX/about.

When and where: 9 to 11 a.m. on March 12 at Half Step, 75 1/2 Rainey St.

Yoga with Adriene: Find What Feels Good

What: From the event's description: "This session is designed to inspire mindful and intelligent connection, leaving you feeling stretched out and centered." No RSVP is required, but bring your own yoga mat. Info: schedule.sxsw.com/2022/events/OE41914.

When and where: 11 a.m. on March 12 at the Palmer Events Center's fitness stage, 900 Barton Springs Road

SX Soundcheck Saturday at Hotel Vegas & The Volstead

What: This event has everything: shopping, live music, cumbia and DJ sets. You must be 21 to attend. No RSVP is required. More information can be found online: facebook.com/events/934581747059491.

When and where: 1 to 7 p.m. March 12 at Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth St.

The Light House at Scholz Garden

What: Free live music and comedy daily. RSVP required. Check out the lineup and get your name on the list at: loveandlightstream.com/rsvp.

When and where: 3 to 9 p.m. March 12-14 at Scholz Garden, 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.

More:26 things you need to see at SXSW Film Festival 2022

SXSW DEJA VU

What: Attendees will be welcomed with a fire dance performance, food, free daiquiris and "budtenders" for cannabis items. Pets are allowed. To register, visit: eventbrite.com/e/sxsw-deja-vu-tickets-275811629007.

When and where: 4 to 8 p.m. March 12 at the Austin Daiquiri Factory, 2000 E. 12th St.

Disney+ Outdoor Screenings

What: Disney+ will screen three movies for free. "Jungle Cruise" will start at 11:30 a.m., "Cruella" will start at 3:30 p.m. and "Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings" will start at 7:30 p.m. No RSVP is required: schedule.sxsw.com/2022/events/OE41871.

When: March 12 at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive

Unsmoke the Future

What: This event will have four days worth of panel discussions about the changing of work cultures, business practices and corporate leadership, as well as musical performances from Wyclef Jean, Jade Bird, T-Pain and Spoon. For more information: eventbrite.com/e/unsmoke-the-future-sxsw-tickets-258294123677.

When and where: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 12-15 at 800 Congress Ave.

MARCH 13

JVN Pop Up Salon

What: "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness will offer free styling and blowout appointments at this pop up. He will present his new hair care brand. Product testing and samples are part of the pop up. Book a hair appointment online: bookings.gettimely.com/popupmob1/book.

When and where: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 13-14 at Janet St. Paul Studio, 110 San Antonio St., Ste. 130

Create & Cultivate Austin Pop-up

What: A group of freelancers, founders, CEOs and creative workers will network at Fair Market. RSVP is required. Reserve your spot at: createcultivate.com/austin-pop-up-2022.

When and where: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 13 at Fair Market, 1100 E. 5th St.

More:Dolly Parton launching online Dollyverse at SXSW festival debut (yes, NFTs are involved)

eMLS Cup

What: Experience live FIFA e-sports on a festival stage. Professional gamers will battle it out to be crowned the best FIFA player in North America. Free drinks. No RSVP is required. More information can be found online: universe.com/events/emls-cup-pres-by-coca-cola-tickets-6B0MVC?ref=SXSW.

When and where: 2 to 5:30 p.m. March 13 at ACL Live, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd.

MARCH 14

Official AmptUp Launch Party

What: Food, drinks and, of course, live music will be at the official launch of live music booking site AmptUp. Performers include Fragile Rock, Natalie Price and Scott Strickland Band. For more information: 2022.do512.com/events/2022/3/14/amptup-live-music-booking-platform-official-launch-party-ft-featuring-fragile-rock-natalie-price-and-the-scott-strickland-band-t.

When and where: Noon to 3 p.m. March 14 at The Green Jay, 711 Red River St.

Spring Break Boogie 11 Kickoff at Hotel Vegas & The Volstead

What: The East Austin music venues will have artists and groups such as Dorio, Flora & Fawna, Glasshealer, Good Dog Nigel and others take center stage. Beer, wine and food will also be available. More information can be found online: facebook.com/events/760479201590263.

When and where: 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 14-16 at Hotel Vegas and The Volstead, 1502 E. Sixth St. and 1500 E. Sixth St.

SoundCloud Next Wav (new)

What: This one-day event will feature workshops, discussions, networking opportunities and performances from rising artists Monaleo, Flores, Kelow LaTesha, riela and DJ Rosegold. RSVP is required: scnextwavaustin.splashthat.com.

When and where: 2 to 6 p.m. March 14 at Mohawk, 912 Red River St.

MARCH 15

Collide on Rainey

What: Collide on Rainey will feature brands like Dr. Martens and live music. The lineup includes Muna, Black Lips and Dawn Richard, among others. Events will be held at the Container Bar and Idle Hands. You must RSVP to attend. More information can be found online: culturecollide.com/collideonrainey.

When and where: March 15-18 at Container Bar, 90 Rainey St.

More:Beto O'Rourke, Michelle Zauner, Pete Buttigieg, Ron Howard added to SXSW 2022 lineup

MARCH 16

10th Annual Lucy’s South By South Austin Fried Chicken Revival

What: Get ready for five days of free music at this South Congress spot. No RSVP required. The lineup and more can be found online: lucysfriedchicken.com/music-events/revival.

When and where: Noon to 6:40 p.m. March 16-20 at Lucy's Fried Chicken, 2218 College Ave.

South x San José

What: This popular SXSW event will host live music and local vendors. Info: sanjosehotel.com/regular-event/south-by-san-jose.

When and where: Starting at noon March 16-20 at Hotel San José and Jo’s Coffee parking lot, 1316 S. Congress Ave.

Black Fret Day Party

What: The annual day party returns with a slate of performances from artists Shaina Shepherd, Mélat, Sun June, Sheila, the Tiarras, Blackillac, Annabelle Chairlegs and more. No RSVP is required: gsdm.com.

When and where: Noon to 7 p.m. March 16 at GSD&M, 828 W. Sixth St.

SXSW Mobile Happy Hour

What: Not quite a happy hour on wheels, but still a happy hour with an open bar and barbecue options. The event is 21 and up and registration is required: eventbrite.com/e/sxsw-mobile-happy-hour-hosted-by-dataai-and-mobile-dev-memo-tickets-288596559077.

When and where: 2 to 6 p.m. on March 16 at The Green Jay, 711 Red River St.

More:26 things you need to see at SXSW Film Festival 2022

South By Soup Fest for Caritas of Austin

What: This event is a fundraiser for the Caritas Community Kitchen and Food Pantry. Stop by to check out one of the eight live music performances and be sure to tip the band — that money will go to Caritas Community Kitchen and Food Pantry. No RSVP is required. More information can be found here: comboplatebooking.com/sxsf/sxsf-gueros.

When and where: 2 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Guero's Taco Bar, 1412 S. Congress Ave.

FLOODfest 2022 @ SXSW

What: FLOODfest returns with sets from Perfume Genius, Girlpool, Self Esteem, Kristin Hersh, Mehro, Luna Li, Just Mustard, KALI, Priya Ragu and others. More surprise guests will also be announced. Attendees must be 21 and up. RSVP is required: floodmagazine.com/103243/announcing-floodfest-2022-sxsw.

When and where: Doors opening at 11 a.m. March 16-17 at the Mohawk, 912 Red River St.

MARCH 17

SXSW Outdoor Stage

What: SXSW's largest stage will feature a three-day series of concerts. This year's lineup includes Golden Dawn Arkestra, Croy and the Boys, the Dumes, Kalu and the Electric Joint, the Warning, Houndmouth and many others. No RSVP is required: sxsw.com/festivals/music/outdoor-stage.

When and where: March 17-19 at Auditorium Shores, 800 W. Riverside Drive

Flatstock 77

What: Looking for some art to spice up your living space? Head to Flatstock 77 where concert posters will be available to purchase. No RSVP required: sxsw.com/exhibitions/flatstock.

When and where: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17-19 at Exhibit Hall 4 and 5 in the Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St.

The House of Minor Figures

What: Live music, plant-based vegan burgers, craft beer, cocktails, merch and coffee will all be available at this event. RSVP required: us.minorfigures.com/pages/the-house-of-minor-figures.

When and where: Starting at noon March 17-19 at Try Hard Coffee, 1115 E. 11th St.

More:Austin festival SXSW condemns Gov. Greg Abbott order to treat transgender care as child abuse

Dillon T. Pickle’s Austin Throwdown

If you're looking to "get pickled," the mascot of the Portland Pickles baseball team will host a party filled with performances from bands Black Lips, The Aquadolls, Kosha Dillz and other acts. Attendees must be 21 and up. RSVP is required. For more information: culturecollide.com/collideonrainey.

When and where: 1 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Idle Hands, 85 Rainey St.

#HighFiveHour at SXSW '22

What: The event will have an open bar, snacks, live screen printing, a photo booth and, of course, unlimited high fives. RSVP doesn't guarantee entry, so first come, first served. For more information and to register, visit: eventbrite.com/e/highfivehour-at-sxsw-22-tickets-287988460237.

When and where: 5 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden St.

MARCH 18

Chica Summit Day Party

What: This day party will feature seven Latin music performances, starting at noon. There's no cover. More information can be found online at: instagram.com/p/Caaf01RlJM9.

When and where: Noon to 6 p.m. March 18 at C-Boy's Heart & Soul, 2008 S. Congress Ave.

The Austin Chronicle's Hair of the 3-Legged Dog Day Party: Vol. 7 Take 2

What: This event will have brunch options, complimentary drinks and musical performances from Austin-based bands. Guests must be 21 and up, and they must RSVP here: eventbrite.com/e/the-austin-chronicles-hair-of-the-3-legged-dog-day-party-vol-7-take-2-tickets-276754308587.

When and where: 1 to 5 p.m. March 18 at Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth St.

More:222 seconds of celebrity interview highlights from past SXSW events

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion

What: From the event description: "Some of the most influential music publishers, including Relix and Consequence of Sound have come together to showcase 16+ live performances reflecting the variety of music Brooklyn Bowl brings to the world." RSVP does not guarantee entry, but you should RSVP anyway. This event is for people 21 and up. More information can be found online: eventbrite.com/e/brooklyn-bowl-family-reunion-2022-registration-275705210707.

When and where: March 18-20 at Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh St.

Friday Night Fever

What: In collaboration with SHOWX, music artists will perform at San Jac Saloon. The lineup includes: Devora, Joshua Hedley, Joshua Ray Walker, Croy and the Boys and Total Request Crew. Reserve your free ticket here: eventbrite.com/e/friday-night-fever-tickets-288520290957.

When and where: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 18-19 at San Jac Saloon, 300 E. Sixth St.

Austin Monthly Bands to Watch

What: Sip on bourbon and gin cocktails while listening to live music at the annual Austin Monthly Bands To Watch show. The two-day event will feature performances from Donovan Keith, Pat Byrne, Western Youth, Sydney Wright and other artists. RVSP here: eventbrite.com/e/bands-to-watch-2022-day-one-tickets-289923538107 (for Day 1) and eventbrite.com/e/bands-to-watch-2022-day-two-tickets-289931953277 (for Day 2).

When and where: 1 to 8 p.m. March 18-19 at Still Austin Whiskey Co., 440 E. St. Elmo Rd. Bldg. F

MARCH 19

The Pets & Planet Movement Launch Party

What: There will be a live disco and house DJ, free drinks for the first 100 attendees and product samplings and giveaways. For more information and to register: eventbrite.com/e/the-pets-planet-movement-launch-party-unofficial-sxsw-event-tickets-276950144337.

When and where: Noon to 2 p.m. March 19 at LoLo, 1504 E. Sixth St.

More:SXSW announces Gunna, Young Thug, Shawn Mendes, Kygo for outdoor shows at Waterloo Park

CareFreeBlackGirl Cookout SXSW

What: The Black, female-led lifestyle brand is back in Austin and will present a lineup of musical artists, The event will also have sounds from DJ FLWRSHRK and THEakasha. To register: eventbrite.com/e/carefreeblackgirl-sxsw-tickets-277572676347.

When and where: 7 p.m. to midnight March 19-20 at Sheraton Backyard, 701 E. 11th St.

MARCH 20

Still Austin x New West Takeover

What: Presented by New West, stop by Still Austin Whiskey Co. for fresh libations and a live musical performers. RSVP is required: eventbrite.com/e/still-austin-x-new-west-takeover-tickets-291400616087.

When and where: 1 to 9 p.m. March 20 at Still Austin Whiskey Co., 440 E. St. Elmo Rd. Bldg. F