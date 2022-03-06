Chance the Rapper, Vampire Weekend coming to Float Fest this summer

It's back, y'all. Float Fest, the live music and tubing festival, is returning to Gonzales this summer.

The festival announced its two-day lineup last week and headliners include Vampire Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Cage the Elephant and Deadmau5, among others.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $129. The festival will be held July 23-24 at a ranch in Gonzales, which is just east of San Antonio.

Attendees can float the Guadalupe River in the morning or afternoon before music sets start.

Other acts scheduled for Float Fest include:

Lord Huron

Aly & AJ

CHVRCHES

Tove Lo

Pusha T

Kaytranada

Nané

Sir Woman

More information about the festival can be found online at: floatfest.net.