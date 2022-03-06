Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Chance the Rapper, Vampire Weekend coming to Float Fest this summer

Kelsey Bradshaw
Austin 360
Aaron Dixon, 23, pulls his group along while floating down the San Marcos River during Float Fest 2018. Float Fest is back this July in Gonzales.

It's back, y'all. Float Fest, the live music and tubing festival, is returning to Gonzales this summer. 

The festival announced its two-day lineup last week and headliners include Vampire Weekend, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Cage the Elephant and Deadmau5, among others. 

Tickets are on sale now and start at $129. The festival will be held July 23-24 at a ranch in Gonzales, which is just east of San Antonio.

Attendees can float the Guadalupe River in the morning or afternoon before music sets start. 

Other acts scheduled for Float Fest include:

  • Lord Huron
  • Aly & AJ
  • CHVRCHES
  • Tove Lo
  • Pusha T
  • Kaytranada
  • Nané
  • Sir Woman

More information about the festival can be found online at: floatfest.net