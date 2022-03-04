Austin restaurants like Bird Bird Biscuit team up to raise money for Ukraine relief
More than two dozen Austin restaurants are teaming up this Saturday to raise money for Ukraine.
The Dine with Ukraine fundraiser is being organized by Austin Food Adventures, a local food Instagram account. Restaurants including Bird Bird Biscuit, Bummer Burrito and Tamale House will donate at least 5% of their sales on Saturday to the United Kingdom-based nonprofit organization Save the Children.
Amanda Wong, who runs Austin Food Adventures, said the funds raised will go to helping children and families in Ukraine.
The list of establishments participating as of Friday afternoon includes:
- Bird Bird Biscuit
- Fukumoto
- Le Bleu
- Letz Gaeux Boil
- El Dorado
- Little Brother Bar
- The Brew & Brew
- Hold Out Brewing
- Better Half Bar
- Bummer Burrito
- Din Ho
- Ramen512
- Jew Boy Burger
- Pedrosos
- Paprika
- Garbo's Lobster Roll
- Tamale House
- Freewheelin' Coffee
- Fil N' Viet
- Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
- One Taco
- Austin Rotisserie
- Share Tea
- Juliet Italian Kitchen
- Via 313 Pizza
Austin Food Adventures is also working on a T-shirt that restaurants can sell to help raise money.
Wong said a similar fundraiser is being planned with Asian restaurants for March 12 to benefit World Central Kitchen, a global nonprofit currently providing meals for Ukrainian families.
For more information, go to dinewithukraine.com or contact Austin Food Adventures on Instagram.