Austin restaurants like Bird Bird Biscuit team up to raise money for Ukraine relief

More than two dozen Austin restaurants are teaming up this Saturday to raise money for Ukraine.

The Dine with Ukraine fundraiser is being organized by Austin Food Adventures, a local food Instagram account. Restaurants including Bird Bird Biscuit, Bummer Burrito and Tamale House will donate at least 5% of their sales on Saturday to the United Kingdom-based nonprofit organization Save the Children.

Amanda Wong, who runs Austin Food Adventures, said the funds raised will go to helping children and families in Ukraine.

The list of establishments participating as of Friday afternoon includes:

Bird Bird Biscuit

Fukumoto

Le Bleu

Letz Gaeux Boil

El Dorado

Little Brother Bar

The Brew & Brew

Hold Out Brewing

Better Half Bar

Bummer Burrito

Din Ho

Ramen512

Jew Boy Burger

Pedrosos

Paprika

Garbo's Lobster Roll

Tamale House

Freewheelin' Coffee

Fil N' Viet

Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

One Taco

Austin Rotisserie

Share Tea

Juliet Italian Kitchen

Via 313 Pizza

Austin Food Adventures is also working on a T-shirt that restaurants can sell to help raise money.

More:Lucy's Fried Chicken on Burnet Road closing permanently; SoCo location still hosting SXSW

Wong said a similar fundraiser is being planned with Asian restaurants for March 12 to benefit World Central Kitchen, a global nonprofit currently providing meals for Ukrainian families.

For more information, go to dinewithukraine.com or contact Austin Food Adventures on Instagram.