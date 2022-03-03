Austin360 editor Eric Webb to serve as juror for SXSW Film Festival

Austin 360

Austin360 editor and film critic Eric Webb has been selected as a juror for this year's South by Southwest Film Festival.

Webb will judge the festival's Texas short film program, alongside Texas Monthly associate editor Cat Cardenas and Austin-based film producer Monique Walton.

MORE: 26 things you need to see at SXSW Film Festival 2022

SXSW announced its full slate of 2022 film jurors Wednesday. The festival has separate juries for each of its film competitions, including for narrative and documentary features; several short film programs; the Louis Black "Lone Star" Award, which honors a film shot primarily in Texas or by a Texas resident; and more.

SXSW Film Festival, which will make a return to in-person events next week, serves as a qualifying round for the Academy Awards' short film competition. Films that win in SXSW's animated, documentary and narrative short film categories become eligible for the Oscars.

MORE: What you need to know about attending SXSW Film Festival 2022

Webb has been on the American-Statesman staff since 2011. In addition to film reviews, he also writes about Austin culture and entertainment. His writing for the Statesman has won multiple awards, including the top prize for arts and entertainment criticism from the Society for Features Journalism in 2021. Last year, he was nominated as best film critic in the Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin poll.

Some of his film reviews are linked below, and a longer list of stories he's reported can be found here.