A superstar pig and a man shot from a cannon? Off-track oddities come to NASCAR in Austin

A circus of high-flying canines, medieval-style clashes, zipping pig races and other off-track entertainment are all coming to town for the NASCAR race weekend at Circuit of the Americas this spring.

While the drivers lining up for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix tripleheader weekend (March 25-27 at Circuit of the Americas) will remain the headliners, race-goers are in for some wild and wacky fun that doesn't involve tires.

From a human cannonball to BMX stunts, the extravaganza will take place March 26 and 27 at the racetrack.

But enough talking — let's take a look at this thrilling lineup.

More:UT student Jaskaran Singh wins 'Jeopardy! National College Championship,' $250K grand prize

Great American High Dive Show

National and world-champion divers will take off from an 80-foot platform for an entertaining plunge, including ones dressed in costume and full of flames.

Times: March 26 at 10:05 and 11:20 a.m.; March 27 at 11:05 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The Rocketman Valencia

A human cannonball – yes, you read that right – will launch upward of 55 mph and 65 feet in the air to land in a safety net 165 feet away. Shoutout to the person responsible for figuring out the physics behind that stunt – it certainly couldn't be me.

Times: March 26 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m; March 27 at 10:30 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races

Little piggies off to the races at 15 mph? You can bet your bacon. The heated contest will feature "Swifty," the world record-chasing swimming pig.

Times: March 26 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.; March 27 at 10:15 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

Canine Stars

Featured on the hit show “America’s Got Talent” last season, this team of adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Korea will showcase their world-class athleticism for a full-out show.

Times: March 26 at 9:40 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.; March 27 at 10:40 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

Circus Picnic

Fire-breathers, stilt-walkers and other entertainers will walk the grounds of Grand Plaza Stadium and Main Grandstands to bring carnival-style entertainment to the circuit.

Times: March 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Robert Castillo’s Freestyle BMX team

This group of extreme action sports athletes will come together to perform a bevy of BMX stunts for a gravity-defying showcase.

Times: March 26 at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. ; March 27 at 10:15 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.

Smacking Axes

Fans can practice their ax-throwing marksmanship at this interactive display.

Times: March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon (Turn 12) and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. (amphitheater); March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More:What to eat and drink near Austin FC's Q2 Stadium

Color Cartel

Graffiti artists APSE and Iva will bring their bold and creative style to the racetrack throughout the weekend.

Times: March 26 from 8 a.m. to noon; March 27 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Turn 12 and Pit Lane)

Mobile Escape Room Texas

Inside an "adventure trailer," participating detectives can join hands to find clues and solve puzzles to escape their entrapment at the Mobile Escape Room Texas fan experience.

Times: March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon; March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Full Steel Combat

Taking a step back in time, steel-clad medieval soldiers will go to battle with axes, swords and shields in hand to see who's the mightiest knight of them all.

Times: March 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.; March 27 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Musical performances and race schedule

Following the conclusion of on-track action on March 26, the venue will host After Party at The Amp featuring tribute rock band Hairball. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Q&A session with NASCAR Cup Series drivers and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. Hairball will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a two-hour concert.

To close out the weekend, Grammy award-nominated band Midland will perform a one-hour concert before the start of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NCS race. The Dripping Springs band will take the front stretch stage at 12:45 p.m. leading up to the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at 2:30 p.m.

More:222 seconds of celebrity interview highlights from past SXSW events

If you go

Tickets for the NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Circuit of the Americas are on sale now at nascaratcota.com/tickets. Three-day weekend packages for adults start at just $99 and $10 for kids 12 and under.

For further details, including the full race schedule, go to nascaratcota.com.