These are the super fans who make Austin FC's culture loud and proud

It’s Season 2, and Austin FC is under construction.

The team should be better in ‘22. The coach is remarkably ambitious, but that might be a bad thing. (More on that below.) And like the Major League Soccer club itself, the North Austin enclave that harbors the verde and black is changing.

What white whales are we chasing as fans this coming campaign? As a season ticket holder who attended 15 games last season, I can vouch for the nascent fan culture; it is earnest, inclusive, perhaps sweetly naïve about what’s realistic, and ultimately great.

Fellow citizen, now is the time to buy a stitched Austin FC polo from an area Academy and open your heart to a scrappy upstart that, sure, may struggle to remain competitive even among its sideshow rivals.

But when we become the soccer version of the Green Bay Packers in 50 years, you’ll want to say you were there back when there was parking.

The Austin FC season opener against FC Cincinnati is Saturday at Q2 Stadium. We've put together a fan guide of things to know when joining the #VERDE family.

In this installment: five Austin FC fans and organizations to know.

Mateo Clarke, La Murga de Austin

No, the band is not a professional fabrication to boost gameday pep. La Murga de Austin is an all-volunteer, Latin American-style brass band that, as original member and trumpet player Mateo Clarke notes, aims “to be the foundational level of everyone else in the stadium singing together.”

La Murga has a consistent setlist that, in its debut season, turned pop hits like “Havana” by Camila Cabello into regional anthems about hanging out at McKalla. (That’s McKalla Place, where the team plays.) The independent band, with about 70 active members in the group chat, has its own elective leadership board where “every instrument is accounted for,” Clarke says, and yes, you’re welcome to take your high school trombone to practice and learn the sheet music. (Yes, they made sheet music.)

“How do we organize people?” Clarke says about La Murga’s beginnings. “This isn’t a 100-year tradition. How can we accelerate that process of getting what we associate with global soccer?” How do fans of a new team with no tradition write music that “helps people sing with one voice and be part of a community,” as Clarke says?

Clarke grew up playing soccer and has attended games in countries like Brazil and Chile. Blending that sport culture with Texas was easy, turns out. Thanks to American football, there are thousands of citizens who know their way around a brass instrument or a drum line in Texas. Funnel that talent, also molded by East Austin Juneteenth parades and New Orleans flavor, and you have a distinct brass sound that helped Austin FC communicate last year.

By day, Clarke works for the Austin Transportation Department analyzing data around traffic accidents. He attends weekly Tuesday night Murga practices and helps organize the increasingly iconic local outfit: Beyond the stadium, you may have caught La Murga onstage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, or at the Dia De Los Muertos parade. On Feb. 25, the band will host a season kickoff party, Murga City Limits.

But seriously, if you want to get involved, please don’t just show up to the stadium with an instrument. The band has a hard enough time expanding its repertoire.

“Ideally, anyone could just show up and join in,” Clarke says. However, because of the signals and cadences and coordination required to pull off the music: “We ask that people come to practice.”

Hernan Gonzalez, 'WeAreAustinTV'

Austin FC detractors say that the club is a toy for wealthy transplants. (I said that last year, come to think of it.) But amid a burgeoning and changing city rife with affordable housing concerns, there are locals who not only care about the on-field product, but are working to lift up marginalized voices.

“Let’s go ahead and start a page and get people’s voices out there. People that don’t have voices like the anchors at ESPN or BeIn Sports,” says Hernan Gonzalez of the “We Are Austin TV” YouTube channel. “Let’s give other people a chance to speak and get on the mic and tell you what they think.”

“We Are Austin TV” does this well. During a preseason warm-up game this month, Gonzalez interviewed passersby about the team’s highs and lows, in Spanish and English, and uploaded their candid commentary to YouTube. Like a seasoned journalist, he penetrated a group of singing Mexican fans mid-chant to get their knee-jerk reactions.

Gonzalez tells the Statesman that he was born and raised in Austin and attended Juan Navarro High School back when it was still named after a Confederate poet. He grew up obsessed with the game and rooting for his dad’s favorite Mexican team, Chivas.

Inspired in part by English and Spanish supporters who documented the voice of the cranky fan so well that it made the BBC, Gonzalez and his eight-strong crew of friends are pioneering that documentarian-esque fan culture stateside via “We Are Fan TV” and their “Top Flight” soccer podcast. And in a city like Austin, that means via heightened awareness about who still lives here: “Gentrification is real,” Gonzalez says, noting that Q2 Stadium is near Rundberg Lane, which has been known as “La Maldita Vecindad,” or “the damn neighborhood.”

He adds that growing up, “you knew not to get caught there by yourself at (certain hours), because bad things could happen. Now there’s a stadium next to it and it’s kind of weird to see it all happen.”

Los Verdes

If you would like to break up the work day by trading instant messages with like-minded fanatics, have I got the Slack channel for you. Clarke, the trumpeter, says the Los Verdes chat room has about 2,000 members. But they don’t just use it to complain about Rodney Redes.

The local fan club is big on philanthropy. Clarke, a member of both La Murga and Los Verdes, says the two organizations have lots of membership crossover. Los Verdes does charity work, such as helping Meals on Wheels; planting trees with the Trail Foundation; helping Austin FC goal-keeper Brad Stuver’s Laundry Project; and partnering with local foundations to raise money via scarf sales. As Clarke puts it, the fan club has a broader mission of connecting gameday culture to doing good.

The world over, he says, “supporters’ groups and rabid (soccer) fans can have political power in the community.” This helps neighbors “push in the same direction,” he says.

On game day, Los Verdes members are difficult to miss: Wearing bright fashion and cool tattoos, you’ll see members going bonkers in the supporters’ section throwing beers in the air after every goal.

Austin Anthem

You may be wondering: “How do these people find the time to play in a marching band?” Maybe you prefer a pregame beer and less singing. Don’t let the name fool you: Austin Anthem is just the right experiential tailgate.

Founded in 2013 as the “MLS 2 Austin” movement, the organization was critical in helping lobby local officials to approve stadium deals and bring in a professional franchise. These days, Austin Anthem President Tony Cardone works to partner with local breweries and fosters a family-friendly and welcoming pre-game environment at Circle Brewing.

Though Los Verdes and Austin Anthem splintered into separate groups before the opening season, Cardone sees them as “different parts of the same culture,” adding, “We work together on pretty much everything in the stadium.”

But, you know, a little more laidback and family-friendly. As he puts it, “Maybe you can’t make the away game.”

“Our approach is kind of: ‘Well, you shouldn’t have to do certain things to be part of this community,’” Cardone says. “Being a family. Being a dad. Being a mom. Being a first-timer. We want to create an environment where you can come to Circle, hang out with your friends, and then come to the stadium and yell real loud.”

By day, Cardone works as a software architect. About that whole “tech bro” thing ...

“If you look at the leaderships of all these fan groups, the tech bros are actually in the minority by a pretty good number. It’s a bit of an unfair characterization. But I don’t see any problem necessarily being called a ‘tech bro,’” he says. “I am a technology person. There’s a lot of really smart, really passionate fans who just happened to be in technology and we are fortunate enough to have found Austin.”

As Cardone says, many tech workers retreat into their bubbles simply because they can work from home. And that’s where Austin Anthem can function as a critical handshake to the team.

Landon Cotham, 'Moontower Soccer' podcast

I root for the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns to unhealthy degrees that regularly undermine my ability to successfully participate in society. As such, I know the in-season, weekly stages of grief.

Your team disappoints you. You need to better understand why. You begin to believe that Cris Collinsworth has an agenda and cannot be trusted as a member of the mainstream media. You instead listen only to people who get it. But they discuss the pain points so well that you begin to resent them, because their intellect overshadows the blind passion that led you to them in the first place.

So after a long debut season of brilliantly articulating why Austin FC isn’t crushing it on the pitch, I now dislike Landon Cotham.

In actuality, hearing the “Moontower Soccer” podcast that Cotham co-hosts with fellow fan Jeremiah Bentley led us to become friends. We’re both South Austin residents, or “Southies,” as I’ve actually been called at Q2, and these days I’m known to give him an occasional lift to the ballgame.

“Moontower” is sober about its insights, detailed but clear in presenting them. It’s essential midweek listening if you want to steal and regurgitate Cotham’s salient analysis in the cheap seats.

He’s also been a ground-floor fan with membership in both Austin Anthem and Los Verdes before they splintered. He believes in what they are creating.

“What’s being built in Austin is something that’s pretty special, and I think that comes down to the fan culture and how open and diverse and democratic it all actually is,” he says. “There literally are people from all parts of Austin, from several different countries, that are running the supporters’ groups and making decisions about what is done in the stadium. … The evidence shows that it’s not just, like, a bunch of tech bros.”

After a long, condensed Season 1, Cotham is thrilled for the next episode, saying of our budding fan culture, “As long as the team shows any sign of hope of being good at some point in the near future, this is gonna keep growing and just get even bigger.”