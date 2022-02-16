How to get free coffee and beer on It's My Park Day by volunteering in Austin

Discounts? Freebies? Helping Austin parks stay beautiful? There's something for everyone.

Austin Park Foundation's annual It's My Park Day returns March 5 and will be fully in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit. For those unfamiliar, It's My Park Day sends thousands of volunteers to more than 90 Austin parks, trails and greenbelts to perform improvement projects such as mulching, planting and cleaning.

Volunteer registration is open now and can be found at: austinparks.org/IMPD. Volunteers who register before March 5 will receive a free T-shirt. (If you can't attend the event, you can make a $30 donation and receive a T-shirt, too.)

More:Kevin Hart is coming to Austin's Moody Center, and tickets are on sale this week

Free SXSW party:Disney+ bringing 'Shang-Chi,' 'Cruella' and more to Austin's Long Center

That free T-shirt will be crucial for when you're done volunteering, because several Austin coffee and beer spots are offering deals for volunteers who show up in their It's My Park Day T-shirts.

Right now, the list of freebies and discounts includes:

A free beer at Central Machine Works

A free drip or cold brew coffee at Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

A free drip or iced coffee at all Houndstooth Coffee locations

A 15% discount on beer at Oskar Blues Brewery

A free drip or iced coffee at Revival Coffee

A 50% discount on beers at the Brewtorium

Volunteers can check the Austin Parks Foundation website and social media pages for an updated list as the event gets closer.