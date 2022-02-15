At Radix House Coffee Shop in East Austin, cups start community and conversation

Clara Wang

Special to the American-Statesman

The co-founders of the Radix House Coffee Shop hope to make the word “community” more than a cliché.

Gabriel Medel and Roger Pilney started Radix House in the Westgate Lanes bowling alley parking lot in October 2020, when many local businesses were shutting their doors during the early pandemic.

Radix offers a variety of CBD-infused cold and hot teas and coffees, including coffee ground out of Fair Trade Premium-approved bourbon arabica beans from Lake Kivu in Africa and a house blend roasted right here in Austin.

Their mission statement promotes the use of plant-based medicines as a gateway to finding effective therapies and erasing the taboos around trauma. (Radix House's website also contains a disclaimer about its products, including: "These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or ailment." Go online to read the full disclaimer.)

“A cup of coffee can start a conversation about PTSD and trauma,” Pilney says.

With two locations now, both in a meaningful areas of town for the owners, there are even more conversations happening.

'We made it happen'

Pilney, a survivor of attempted suicide who’s been fighting PTSD and addiction for decades, had the idea of starting a CBD coffeeshop after thinking about all of the PTSD caused by the lack of face time and bonding during peak COVID-19 shutdowns.

“I knew I had to do something when I saw a healthcare worker on an 80-inch-screen TV in my face four feet from me, this giant face with mask lines. Tears and that look of dread in her eyes like I’ve had,” says Pilney.

Most PTSD support groups are geared toward military veterans, so Radix works with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help people who are suffering with access to helpful information.

The foundation's regional coordinator, Jayne Whisnant, dropped off her business card after learning about Radix's mission from her mother, who lives two blocks away from the Westgate location. They got in touch. Radix coffee sleeves are stamped with the group’s hotline and website, and they have also donated raffle items to the foundation's fundraising events.

“What Radix House is doing through their PTSD awareness is creating a space for people to have conversations and to be vulnerable about their experiences,” Whisnant says.

Spreading awareness about PTSD, addiction and trauma brought Pilney and Medel together. The two were friends in high school who hadn’t seen each other for decades and reconnected at a child’s basketball game.

“It was crazy having a friend who I went to high school with, who also experienced similar things, and said, ‘Hey, man, like, I've got an idea.’ And we made it happen,” Medel says.

Pilney and Medel founded Radix on the belief that healing starts with community. Medel wants to normalize talking about topics like PTSD, trauma and masculinity in the Latino community, in which he grew up.

“The Mexican community has always been involved with healing herbs, alternative medicines, cannabis, whatnot,” Medel says. “But the isolation of the pandemic, the mental health awareness part, hasn’t been talked about much in the community.”

Medel says he learned traditional Mexican strong-and-silent values from his grandfather, who came to the U.S. as a campesino, or migrant worker, when he was 29. He met Medel's grandmother while washing dishes in Mexico when he was 28 and she was 18. They got married and moved to East Austin a year later in 1948, where he cooked barbacoa and chicharrones every Sunday from scratch in their backyard shed. Medel's grandfather built for his wife a beautiful garden with a fountain, where Medel says the soil was magical and everything she planted flourished.

“He was old-school. Poker-faced,“ Medel says. “Men shouldn’t speak about emotions, you should hold it in as long as you can.

“Now that (much of) my generation doesn’t have to be in fight-or-flight mode, we’re learning that (holding it in) doesn’t work.”

Coming home

The first Radix location in South Austin, just down the street from the house in which Pilney was raised and still lives today, was a success. Their next location seemed destined to be connected to the place where Medel grew up.

After dropping out of the University of Texas more than two decades ago, Medel moved out of West Campus to South Austin. He bought a house and was raising two children. But he missed the smells, sounds and camaraderie of his old neighborhood.

“Subconsciously, I wanted a reason, a real reason to come back to the east side. Not just to live here again, but to really bring something back to the community,” Medel says.

When Medel was a child in the ‘70s, he knew his Mexican American neighborhood in East Austin as a vibrant, self-reliant community extending from Pleasant Valley to Interstate 35. Medel is proud of growing up where he did.

“Maybe there was a negative connotation associated with this area of town, but there was crime all over the city. We were just brown and normal,” he says, adding, “I can’t speak (for) the community, but I can speak to what the east side meant to me. It was family, extended family, music, the smell of tortillas and menudo on Sunday morning.”

For Medel, opening the East Austin location of Radix just a few streets away from his grandparents' former land at the intersection of Willow and Perdenales streets, where he grew up, feels like coming home.

Born to a single teen mother in 1974 and raised by his grandparents, Medel grew up playing baseball at Krieg Field, seeing low riders cruising every Sunday, and attending quinceañeras at Fiesta Gardens. Everybody knew everybody else, and nobody was hesitant to pop in for a good meal.

I-35 was a racial dividing line in the city, and Medel was bused to North Austin as part of the first busing efforts to integrate schools.

“My grandparents didn’t have much,” Medel says. “But it was always like, ‘Come to my house. Come join our party. Come join our meal.’”

Jose German Arellano has been Medel’s best friend since fifth grade, when he moved in next door. They share a fondness for absurdly raunchy jokes and old neighborhood memories. Arellano says that Medel knows everybody in the neighborhood, always lends a helping hand, and can’t walk down the street without getting roped into conversations by acquaintances old and new.

“Most people I knew here growing up in Austin were very tight-knit. We all knew each other, we all loved each other,” Arellano says.

Things in East Austin today look different from the neighborhood Medel and Arellano grew up in, they say. Four-room clapboard houses are being sold for high prices and then torn down by developers.

Medel’s family house on Willow Street was sold by his grandparents 20 years ago for around $90,000 and torn down, along with the magical garden. Today, the property alone is worth more than 10 times that.

Glimpses of the neighborhood of Medel’s youth remain, mostly in the ever-rotating taco trucks that are as much an institution as the bar La Perla, where first Medel’s mother, and then him, used to drink.

“I love seeing the brown people, and the food trucks. That’s what it used to be. Coming back, I’m like, it’s not gone. It’s still here. We’re here,” Medel says.

Now, Medel — and Radix — are back to join their ranks.

"The people who are moving here, it’s not their fault (people are getting pushed out),” he says. “They don’t know what it was like. They’re just coming here because they appreciate it.”

Building community, a cup at a time

Medel makes the East Austin community spirit part of Radix’s mission.

“Every time we sell a cup of coffee, every time we get an individual to share their experience, it gives me the opportunity to talk about the neighborhood, about places they probably frequent every weekend, but don’t know the history,” he says. “When they hear the history of it, they’re blown away. That’s the essence of the east side, and what I want to share — to know who your neighbor is.”

Will Anders and his dog, Suge White, are Radix regulars who are there every day at 7 a.m. for a cold caramel macchiato and a heaping pup cup. Anders met Medel at East Austin institution Cisco’s shortly after he moved to Austin and quickly was charmed into making Radix his daily coffee spot.

“That’s my family on the east side,” says Anders.

Radix isn’t just generous with puppy freebies. Pilney’s dog, Lucy, died a week before Christmas after 11 and a half years by his side. Pilney believes CBD helped his dog endure longer through illness. To help other animal owners access CBD, Radix reduced their CBD dog treat prices to only slightly above cost. Pilney also plans to partner with Austin Pets Alive to start a program pairing rescue dogs with PTSD sufferers.

“It reinvigorated me to carry the Radix message of hope,” Pilney says.

Like the garden of Medel’s abuelita, Radix can be fertile ground for the community to thrive, its founders say. Their coffee grounds are donated to sustainable farming initiative Austin1Farm and go back into the soil to grow food for locals all around the city.

Victoria Leara Cavazos, a native Austinite and former manager of Radix’s East Austin location, sees community being built with every cup served.

“A lot of our customers are new here, and it’s cool having a place in the neighborhood where people know they won’t be judged ... a home away from home,” Cavazos says. “The message is to always be kind to people, because you never know what someone is going through.”

For the little kid who used to bike up and down Chicon Street getting yelled at by his grandparents, bringing a little piece of old Austin back to the neighborhood feels like coming full circle.

“As a kid, I used to doodle in my notebook about being a business owner and having my initials on the door,” Medel says. “And now Radix is here. I’m home.”

If you go

Radix House Coffee Shop

Where: 1606 E. Sixth St. and 2701 W. William Cannon Drive

Online: radixhouse.com