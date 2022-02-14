Kevin Hart is coming to Austin's Moody Center, and tickets are on sale this week

Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Austin, y'all.

Hart's Reality Check Tour will kick off in July. He will make an Austin stop at the Moody Center on Aug. 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. You can purchase tickets online at moodycenteratx.com or at kevinhartnation.com.

A Live Nation presale will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. on Thursday.

“I am hype as (expletive) to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!” Hart said in a statement.

If you can't make it to the Austin show, Hart is performing in three other Texas cities. He will be in Houston on Aug. 5, Dallas on Aug. 12 and San Antonio on Aug. 13.