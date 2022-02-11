Troy Aikman pours the first Austin draft of his light lager brand

A sea of fans decked in Dallas Cowboy jerseys swarmed NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Troy Aikman as the three-time Super Bowl champion walked behind the taps at Lavaca Street Bar. He was there Tuesday to pull the tap for his new light lager brand, Eight, for the first time in Austin.

Aikman said he has been working toward these moments across Texas for two years.

"The response has been awesome," said Aikman, who also works as a Fox NFL analyst. "I've been traveling around ever since my (broadcasting) season ended two weeks ago, and been introducing it to a lot of people and they seem to be as excited about it as I am."

The lager is designed to be a healthier alternative to other big beer brands, its makers say, with each brew made with organic grains and no adjuncts or fillers, meaning no corn, syrup, rice or added sugars – just as Aikman envisioned.

"I always refer to it as a 'better for you beer,' and I'm really excited about how it turned out," he said. "I think it tastes great, and it seems like everybody here seems to enjoy it and the response has been fantastic."

Aikman said fans have come from all corners of the Lone Star State, where he cemented his legacy as an NFL great wearing a Dallas Cowboy uniform, to support the 90-calorie brand.

Aikman, whose career in the beer industry started at a Miller distributor in Oklahoma during college, said he never thought he'd launch his own beer label. But after connecting with his business partners through a mutual friend, he thought they could fill a void in the light beer category.

"We talked about whether it was something we wanted to dive into and felt it was a category that was in need of something new and something fresh, and felt we could do it a little bit differently and a little bit better," Aikman said.

From the birth of the idea to its launch, co-founder Ruchi Desai said, Aikman has worked to make sure the company is serving a beer focused on health and wellness.

"He's demanding in the best way possible," she said. "Everything we do he says has to be first class, and that carries through the whole team. So it's a great ethos to have installed.

"(Aikman's) lifestyle today is that of an 'early riser' who focuses on a holistic perspective on health. And we see that in the people that are really responding and drinking our beer. They have big goals, want to achieve them and want to get better every day."

While Eight products will be brewed in New Orleans through the Faubourg Brewing Co., the company is headquartered in Austin. Co-founder Doug Campbell said the brand's growth has come largely from the city’s reputation in the weeks since the beer's launch was announced.

"The city has been helpful for us as a business who caters to consumers, like Austinites, who roll out of bed and get going," Campbell said.

"Being an Austin-based company has really helped in that respect. When we say we're in Austin people are like, 'OK, I get who you are.' It's an amazing testament to what this city is all about."

Eight is currently being sold at bars and restaurants in and around Austin, including Bread Basket, Cover 3, Dogwood Domain, Driftwood Downtown, Lavaca Street Bar at Rock Rose, Mis Amigos Grill & Bar and The Lounge Sports Bar, with distribution to grocery stores planned for March ($8.99 to $9.99 a six-pack).

For more information and a list of Austin locations, go to eightbeer.com.