Shaquille O'Neal's sandwich chain Big Chicken is coming to Austin

Seems like just yesterday that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was here, spinning a DJ set for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. There's more Shaq on the horizon (well, he's quite tall, so that's always true). Big Chicken, O'Neal's chicken sandwich brand, is slated to set up shop at Austin's Moody Center arena.

Food and beverage industry news outlet Nation's Restaurant News first reported the Big Chicken expansion into Austin late last year. A representative for the brand confirmed the upcoming Moody Center location to the American-Statesman this week.

Big Chicken has the creative and financial backing of O'Neal, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

The brand touts large, crispy sandwiches made with cage-free, hormone-free chicken, with sauces inspired by O'Neal's love of barbecue, according to the Big Chicken website. The company currently operates locations in Las Vegas and Glendale, California, as well as concepts in ghost kitchens, arenas and cruise lines. Big Chicken also ships its food nationwide through the Gold Belly service.

The yet-to-open Moody Center will replace the Erwin Center as the University of Texas' athletic arena. The center also will host big-name concert acts, with shows by The Who, Willie Nelson, George Strait, John Mayer, Bon Jovi. the Eagles, Justin Bieber and more already lined up starting in April. Go to moodycenteratx.com for more information on the Moody Center's amenities.

Stay tuned for more information on the Moody Center's food and beverage offerings from writers wondering why they didn't just call this restaurant "Chicken Shaq."

