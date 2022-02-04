Where to eat on Valentine's Day: Austin restaurants with special menus

Check your calendars. The most romantic night of the year is fast approaching.

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest occasions for restaurants. But don't worry, we've listed a few Austin restaurants that will roll out special menus for you and your sweetheart this holiday. Prices are per person unless otherwise noted.

Take note: A number of Austin's top restaurants are booked up around this time, but it never hurts to check their website or call in the days and hours leading up to Valentine's Day in case any cancellations pop up.

North Italia

Reservations for a three-course dinner include dishes like chicken Parmesan, red wine-glazed short rib, roasted butternut squash anolini and citrus semifreddo. Cost is $60. (500 W. Second St., No. 120, 512-777-5062; 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Suite 124, in the Domain, 512-339-4400; northitalia.com.)

Carpenters Hall

Typically closed on Monday through February, the restaurant will open its doors on Valentine's Day to offer a three-course prix fixe menu that features a choice of smoked beets, prawns with pickled onion or beef tartare toast, and an apple streusel tart with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert. Cost is $58. (400 Josephine St., 512-675-5020, carpenterhotel.com.)

It’s Italian Cucina

Chef Al Fini’s restaurant will serve a four-course dinner with selections such as breaded lamb chop, Maine lobster ravioli and branzino and shrimp with Mediterranean sauce. Cost is $75, with wine pairings for an additional $20. (1500 S. Lamar Blvd., No. 110, 512-482-8655, itsitaliancucina.com.)

Summer House on Music Lane

A three-course prix fixe meal will feature a Little Gems salad with buttermilk dressing and a choice of beef tenderloin oak-grilled fillet, roasted chicken with cream of mushroom sauce or smoked hen of the woods mushroom. Cost is $58. (1101 Music Lane, 512-442-5341, summerhouseonmusiclane.com.)

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The steakhouse offers a three-course prix fixe menu with options like prime New York strip, chicken Oscar, pecan-smoked caramelized prime rib and flourless fudgy chocolate cake. Cost is $65 until 5:30 p.m. and $80 after. (114 W. Seventh St., 512-474- 6300, 11801 Domain Blvd. in the Domain, 512-270-6880; perryssteakhouse.com.)

Aba

A Valentine's Day dinner for two with lobster bisque, smoky garlic hummus, ahi tuna, beef tenderloin and Giuliana Prosecco is available for pickup. Order by 9 a.m. on Feb. 9. Cost is $124.95 for two. For dine-in, Valentine's Day specials include lobster bisque and beef tenderloin with potato gratin. Cost is $47.95. (1011 S. Congress Ave.; 737-273-0199; abarestaurants.com/austin.)

Tillie’s at Camp Lucy

The restaurant at the hotel and resort in Dripping Springs will serve a prix fixe dinner menu of mushroom cavatelli, black Angus ribeye and black truffle. The menu will be offered Feb. 11-13, with the restaurant closed on Feb. 14. Cost is $85. (3509 Creek Road in Dripping Springs, 512-894-2633, tilliesdrippingsprings.com.)

Kinfolk Lounge & Library

Kinfolk will offer a Valentine's Day package that includes a welcome glass of Palmer & Co. champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, two cocktails, a charcuterie and cheese board and La Pâtisserie macarons. Cost is $75. (303B Red River St., 512-236-9687, kinfolkaustin.com.)

Trace

Trace will be offering a four-course, prix fixe menu at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. with live music from Ruel Thomas. Cost is $92. (200 Lavaca St., 512-542-3600, traceaustin.com.)

Garrison

The fine dining restaurant at the Fairmont will feature a four-course menu with choices such as wagyu beef tartar, smoked potato agnolotti and Manjari chocolate gateau. The menu is available from Feb. 14-17. Cost is $125. (101 Red River St., 512-524-4700, garrisongrill.com.)

CRU Food & Wine

A four-course prix fixe menu will include favorites like lobster bisque, marine lobster risotto, Angus filet mignon and raspberry, and vanilla creme brulee. The menu will run from 4 to 9 p.m. on Valentine's Day. Cost is $60. (38 W. Second St., Unit 13, 512-472-9463; 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, No. 104, in the Domain, 512-339-9463; cruwinebar.com.)

The Carillon

The fine dining restaurant on the University of Texas campus serves a three-course dinner with options that include prosciutto-wrapped mission figs, pan-roasted steelhead salmon, peppercorn-roasted Angus beef tenderloin and citrus sable cookies. Pick-up will be available from 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11-13 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Valentine's Day. Cost is $140 for two. (1900 University Ave., 512-404-3655, thecarillonrestaurant.com.)

L’Oca d’Oro

The Italian restaurant in the Mueller development will serve a menu inspired Steely Dan and early 1990s grunge music. Offerings include ricotta cavatelli, beef risotto, wagyu sirloin tartare and apple pie panna cotta. Cost is $85. (1900 Simond Ave., 737-212-1876, locadoroaustin.com.)

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

Along with their normal menu, Honey Moon is offering caviar service with creme fraiche, grilled king prawns, smoked lamb spare ribs with goat cheese polenta, and chocolate bourbon mocha. Cost is $90 for caviar service. (624 W. 34th St., 737-209-0319, honeymoonspiritlounge.com.)

Old Thousand

Valentine's Day packages with Hainanese quail with ginger scallion sauce and herbs, pork and kimchi dumplings, chicken fat rice, and chocolate mooncake are available for pickup at both locations from Feb. 11-13. Cost is $88. (1000 E. 11th St., Suite 150, and 4805 Burnet Road, 737-222-6637, oldthousandatx.com.)

Andiamo

Andiamo is serving a prix fixe menu with an optional wine pairing. Seasonal dishes include whole roasted branzino and pan-seared veal chops.Cost is $75. 2521 Rutland Drive, No. 325, 512-719-3377, andiamoitaliano.com.)

Emmer & Rye

A nine-course dinner with doppio ravioli, a 45-day aged wagyu ribeye, confit short rib bite and chocolate truffle will be on the restaurant's Valentine's Day menu. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free alternatives will also be available. Cost is $150. (51 Rainey St., Unit 110, 512-366-5530, emmerandrye.com.)

Fleming’s Steakhouse & Prime Wine Bar

Fleming's will welcome guests with a three-course, surf-and-turf menu from Feb. 11-14. Items include petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi; a 35-ounce prime Tomahawk and North Atlantic lobster tail; and key lime pie. Cost is $85-230. (320 E. Second St., 512-457-1500; 11600 Century Oaks Terrace, Suite 140, in the Domain, 512-835-9463; flemingssteakhouse.com.)

Las Palomas

The Mexican restaurant will serve a three-course dinner with choices like paella, chicken pecan and a Prosecco toast for the celebration. Cost is $50. (3201 Bee Cave Road, 512-327-9889, laspalomasrestaurant.com.)

Uchi and Uchiko

Both restaurants will celebrate Valentine’s Day with special omakase menus. Uchi's menu will include selections such as a northern belle oyster, lamb tartare and bluefin carpaccio. Uchiko's menu includes caviar, sea bass, New York strip steak and other items. The menus are available Feb. 11, 12 and 14. Cost is $250 at Uchi (with an optional $50 beverage pairing per person) and $300 at Uchiko for two. (801 S. Lamar Blvd., 512-916-4808, uchiaustin.com; 4200 N. Lamar Blvd., 512-916-4808, uchikoaustin.com.)

Hestia

Throughout the weekend leading up to Valentine's Day, Hestia is offering a 10-course menu filled with items like diver sea scallop, king crab, roasted sunchoke and sticky toffee pudding. Cost is $195. (607 W. Third St., Suite 105, 512-333-0737, hestiaaustin.com.)

Olamaie

The refined Southern restaurant will serve a four-course, prix fixe menu with four different options for each course. Cost is $115. (1610 San Antonio St., 512-474- 2796, olamaieaustin.com.)

Canje

The East Sixth Street restaurant will offer an eight-course meal that includes marinated oyster, dry-aged New York strip steak, tilefish and rum raisin ice cream. Cost is $100. (1914 E. Sixth St., Suite C, 512-706-9119, canjeatx.com.)

Mumtaz Market

Mumtaz is offering a special Valentine’s Day meal for two to enjoy in the dining room or at their own kitchen table. The meal features a choice of filet mignon or lamb loin, pomme purée with fig demi-glacé and honey-chili rainbow carrots, and black and white chocolate pot de crème. The package also includes a special morning-after package that features mocha pancakes with maple butter and spiced sugar, a bottle of cava rosé and candles. Cost is $200 for two ($185 without cava). 1816 South First St., 512-480-2255, mumtazmarketatx.com.)

Greenhouse Craft Food

The farm-to-table restaurant will serve a three-course menu that includes a New York strip steak with fried tiger shrimp, smoked salmon served with mushroom risotto and a triple-layered chocolate mouse cake with chocolate-covered strawberries. Cost is $42. (1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., No. 110, in Round Rock, 512-366-5567, greenhousecraftfood.com.)

Parkside

The gastropub’s menu includes Texas strawberry panzanella, pan-roasted scallops, grilled octopus and strawberries and cream mousse. Cost is $75. (301 E. Sixth St. 512-474-9898, parkside-austin.com.)

Salt & Time

The East Austin restaurant and butcher shop will offer special selections for couples like dry-aged porterhouse, cowboy ribeye and whole red snapper. Additional specials that come with a side include braised lamb shanks with mushroom risotto and demi-glace and whole roasted rabbit with roasted root vegetables and a bordelaise sauce. Cost varies between $15-$150. (1912 E. 7th St., 512-524-1383, saltandtime.com.)