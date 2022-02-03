What's open in Austin today? These restaurants and bars have updated hours during Texas winter storm
With freezing temperatures and slick roads, dozens of Austin restaurants, bars and coffee shops are closed on Thursday.
We've compiled a list of closures and delays, just in case you needed to brave the elements to pick up food. But keep in mind: The Austin metro area is under a winter storm warning until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Travel might be hazardous due to icing. Officials urge caution while driving and recommend staying put if you're able.
Check directly with the restaurants for the most recent updates about service on Thursday and heading into the weekend. Did we miss something? Email kbradshaw@statesman.com.
Bennu Coffee on Congress
515 S. Congress Ave.
The coffee shop announced on its Instagram page that its location at Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue is closed Thursday because of the weather. Its other locations, at Highland and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, are open.
Juiceland
All Austin Juiceland locations are closed.
P. Terry's Burger Stand
All P. Terry's locations are closed.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya
All three Ramen Tatsu-Ya locations are closed for lunch service on Thursday. Updates about reopenings will be posted on the restaurant's Instagram page.
Dai Due
2406 Manor Road
Dai Due is closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday at noon.
Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
121 Pickle Road
Cosmic Coffee plans to delay opening until noon on Thursday. If that changes, the shop will post an update on its Instagram page.
Better Half Coffee & Cocktails
406 Walsh St.
Better Half is closed Thursday and Friday. The restaurant said on Instagram: "City shut our water off tonight. Mother nature’s freezing our water tomorrow. Sounds like a recipe for staying hydrated at home. See y’all this weekend for brunch resumptions."
Huckleberry
8504 S. Congress Ave.
The seafood truck is closed, according to the shop's Instagram page.
Easy Tiger
All Easy Tiger locations are closed because of the weather. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on Friday for lunch.
Flitch Coffee
641 Tillery St.
Flitch announced via its Instagram story that it is closed on Thursday and Friday. It will reopen for the weekend.
Ani's Day and Night
7107 E. Riverside Drive
Ani's is closed on Thursday because of the weather. The closure was announced on Instagram.
Shoal Creek Saloon
909 N. Lamar Blvd.
Shoal Creek Saloon is closed Thursday, according to the bar's Instagram page.
Quality Seafood
5621 Airport Blvd.
Quality Seafood is closed Thursday and Friday. The restaurant said on Instagram: "Stay safe, keep warm and we will be here with Gumbo on Saturday!"
Franklin Barbecue
900 E. 11th St.
Franklin Barbecue is closed Thursday and Friday, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.
East Side King
The South Lamar and Liberty locations of East Side King are closed, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.
Kreuz Market
619 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart
Kreuz Market is closed Thursday.
Hillside Farmacy
1209 E. 11th St.
Hillside Farmacy is closed Thursday, according to its Instagram page.
Lenoir Restaurant
1807 South First St.
Lenoir is closed on Thursday and plans to reopen for happy hour on Friday, according to its Instagram page.
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 South First St.
Bouldin Creek Cafe is closed Thursday, according to its Instagram page.
Launderette
2115 Holly St.
Launderette is closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen for brunch on Saturday, according to its Instagram page.
Juliet Italian Kitchen
1500 Barton Springs Road
Juliet is closed on Thursday, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.
Bouldin Acres
2027 S. Lamar Blvd.
Bouldin Acres is closed on Thursday, according to the bar's Instagram page.
Wu Chow
500 W. Fifth St., No. 168
Wu Chow is closed on Thursday and will reopen for dinner on Friday, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.
Emmer & Rye
51 Rainey St., Unit 110
Emmer & Rye is closed on Thursday. Updates about when the restaurant will reopen will be posted on its Instagram page.
Taco Ranch
5033 W. U.S. 290
Taco Ranch is closed on Thursday, according to its Instagram page.
Grizzelda's
105 Tillery St.
Grizzelda's is closed on Thursday. The eatery plans to reopen when the weather permits, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.
Veracruz All Natural
All food truck locations are closed Thursday. The taqueria's location at the Line Hotel is open, according to the Veracruz Instagram page.
Justine’s Brasserie
4710 E. Fifth St.
The restaurant posted on Instagram: "Due to the cold and chaos of driving on ice, for your safety and that of our staff, we’ll be closing the restaurant tonight. For those of you with a reservation this evening, we will be reaching out personally to reschedule."
Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches
3220 Manor Road
Batch is closed on Thursday and will not be holding trivia on Friday, according to its Instagram page.
PhoNatic
All PhoNatic locations are closed Thursday. They will reopen at noon on Friday, weather permitting, according to the PhoNatic Instagram page.
Bufalina Due
6555 Burnet Road, No. 100
Bufalina Due is closed Thursday, according to the Bufalina Instagram page.
Home Slice Pizza
Home Slice's shops are closed with plans to reopen at 4 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting. Updates can be found on Home Slice's Instagram page.
East Side Pies
All East Side Pies locations are closed on Thursday, according to its Instagram page. The pizza spot plans to open on Friday.
Olamaie
1610 San Antonio St.
Olamie is closed on Thursday. The restaurant said on Instagram that it will be open Friday night.
Holdout Brewing
1208 W. Fourth St.
Hold Out Brewing is closed on Thursday. The brewery said on Instagram: "Hope to see y’all back on Friday, or this weekend, or whenever you find yourself thawed and ready."
The Golden Rule
606 S. Church St. in Georgetown
The Golden Rule is closed on Thursday, according to its Instagram page.
El Naranjo
2717 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite 1085
El Naranjo is closed on Thursday and hopes to reopen on Friday. The restaurant will post updates on its Instagram page.
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ave., Suite A
Poke-Poke is closed on Thursday and plans to reopen at noon on Friday, according to its Instagram page.
Eberly
615 S. Lamar Blvd.
Eberly is closed on Thursday and will reopen on Friday for dinner, according to its Instagram page.
Barley Swine
6555 Burnet Road #400
Barley Swine will be closed Thursday night. The restaurant plans to reopen on Friday, according to its Instagram page.
Via 313 Pizza
All five of Via 313's locations are closed on Thursday. The pizza place will post updates on its Instagram page.
1417
1417 S. 1st St.
The French restaurant is closed on Thursday, according to 1417's Instagram page.
Crepe Crazy
All Crepe Crazy locations are closed on Thursday, according to a statement from the restaurant.
Guero's Taco Bar
1412 S. Congress Ave.
Guero's is closed on Thursday, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.
Correction: An earlier version of this story said that Easy Tiger was open for curbside and delivery on Thursday. Those services are currently unavailable.