What's open in Austin today? These restaurants and bars have updated hours during Texas winter storm

With freezing temperatures and slick roads, dozens of Austin restaurants, bars and coffee shops are closed on Thursday.

We've compiled a list of closures and delays, just in case you needed to brave the elements to pick up food. But keep in mind: The Austin metro area is under a winter storm warning until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Travel might be hazardous due to icing. Officials urge caution while driving and recommend staying put if you're able.

Check directly with the restaurants for the most recent updates about service on Thursday and heading into the weekend. Did we miss something? Email kbradshaw@statesman.com.

Bennu Coffee on Congress

515 S. Congress Ave.

The coffee shop announced on its Instagram page that its location at Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue is closed Thursday because of the weather. Its other locations, at Highland and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, are open.

Juiceland

All Austin Juiceland locations are closed.

P. Terry's Burger Stand

All P. Terry's locations are closed.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya

All three Ramen Tatsu-Ya locations are closed for lunch service on Thursday. Updates about reopenings will be posted on the restaurant's Instagram page.

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road

Dai Due is closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday at noon.

Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

121 Pickle Road

Cosmic Coffee plans to delay opening until noon on Thursday. If that changes, the shop will post an update on its Instagram page.

Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

406 Walsh St.

Better Half is closed Thursday and Friday. The restaurant said on Instagram: "City shut our water off tonight. Mother nature’s freezing our water tomorrow. Sounds like a recipe for staying hydrated at home. See y’all this weekend for brunch resumptions."

Huckleberry

8504 S. Congress Ave.

The seafood truck is closed, according to the shop's Instagram page.

Easy Tiger

All Easy Tiger locations are closed because of the weather. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on Friday for lunch.

Flitch Coffee

641 Tillery St.

Flitch announced via its Instagram story that it is closed on Thursday and Friday. It will reopen for the weekend.

Ani's Day and Night

7107 E. Riverside Drive

Ani's is closed on Thursday because of the weather. The closure was announced on Instagram.

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N. Lamar Blvd.

Shoal Creek Saloon is closed Thursday, according to the bar's Instagram page.

Quality Seafood

5621 Airport Blvd.

Quality Seafood is closed Thursday and Friday. The restaurant said on Instagram: "Stay safe, keep warm and we will be here with Gumbo on Saturday!"

Franklin Barbecue

900 E. 11th St.

Franklin Barbecue is closed Thursday and Friday, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

East Side King

The South Lamar and Liberty locations of East Side King are closed, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

619 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart

Kreuz Market is closed Thursday.

Hillside Farmacy

1209 E. 11th St.

Hillside Farmacy is closed Thursday, according to its Instagram page.

Lenoir Restaurant

1807 South First St.

Lenoir is closed on Thursday and plans to reopen for happy hour on Friday, according to its Instagram page.

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 South First St.

Bouldin Creek Cafe is closed Thursday, according to its Instagram page.

Launderette

2115 Holly St.

Launderette is closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen for brunch on Saturday, according to its Instagram page.

Juliet Italian Kitchen

1500 Barton Springs Road

Juliet is closed on Thursday, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

Bouldin Acres

2027 S. Lamar Blvd.

Bouldin Acres is closed on Thursday, according to the bar's Instagram page.

Wu Chow

500 W. Fifth St., No. 168

Wu Chow is closed on Thursday and will reopen for dinner on Friday, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

Emmer & Rye

51 Rainey St., Unit 110

Emmer & Rye is closed on Thursday. Updates about when the restaurant will reopen will be posted on its Instagram page.

Taco Ranch

5033 W. U.S. 290

Taco Ranch is closed on Thursday, according to its Instagram page.

Grizzelda's

105 Tillery St.

Grizzelda's is closed on Thursday. The eatery plans to reopen when the weather permits, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

Veracruz All Natural

All food truck locations are closed Thursday. The taqueria's location at the Line Hotel is open, according to the Veracruz Instagram page.

Justine’s Brasserie

4710 E. Fifth St.

The restaurant posted on Instagram: "Due to the cold and chaos of driving on ice, for your safety and that of our staff, we’ll be closing the restaurant tonight. For those of you with a reservation this evening, we will be reaching out personally to reschedule."

Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches

3220 Manor Road

Batch is closed on Thursday and will not be holding trivia on Friday, according to its Instagram page.

PhoNatic

All PhoNatic locations are closed Thursday. They will reopen at noon on Friday, weather permitting, according to the PhoNatic Instagram page.

Bufalina Due

6555 Burnet Road, No. 100

Bufalina Due is closed Thursday, according to the Bufalina Instagram page.

Home Slice Pizza

Home Slice's shops are closed with plans to reopen at 4 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting. Updates can be found on Home Slice's Instagram page.

East Side Pies

All East Side Pies locations are closed on Thursday, according to its Instagram page. The pizza spot plans to open on Friday.

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St.

Olamie is closed on Thursday. The restaurant said on Instagram that it will be open Friday night.

Holdout Brewing

1208 W. Fourth St.

Hold Out Brewing is closed on Thursday. The brewery said on Instagram: "Hope to see y’all back on Friday, or this weekend, or whenever you find yourself thawed and ready."

The Golden Rule

606 S. Church St. in Georgetown

The Golden Rule is closed on Thursday, according to its Instagram page.

El Naranjo

2717 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite 1085

El Naranjo is closed on Thursday and hopes to reopen on Friday. The restaurant will post updates on its Instagram page.

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ave., Suite A

Poke-Poke is closed on Thursday and plans to reopen at noon on Friday, according to its Instagram page.

Eberly

615 S. Lamar Blvd.

Eberly is closed on Thursday and will reopen on Friday for dinner, according to its Instagram page.

Barley Swine

6555 Burnet Road #400

Barley Swine will be closed Thursday night. The restaurant plans to reopen on Friday, according to its Instagram page.

Via 313 Pizza

All five of Via 313's locations are closed on Thursday. The pizza place will post updates on its Instagram page.

1417

1417 S. 1st St.

The French restaurant is closed on Thursday, according to 1417's Instagram page.

Crepe Crazy

All Crepe Crazy locations are closed on Thursday, according to a statement from the restaurant.

Guero's Taco Bar

1412 S. Congress Ave.

Guero's is closed on Thursday, according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that Easy Tiger was open for curbside and delivery on Thursday. Those services are currently unavailable.