Super Bowl 2022: A list of bars, restaurants in Austin to watch the big game

Super Bowl Sunday has something for everyone.

Whether you're an NFL diehard, an occasional bandwagon fan or a party-going casual, the event is pretty much an unofficial holiday at this point. And with any occasion like this one, a major celebration is in play.

So, if you have no plans to take the trip to SoFi Stadium for the opening coin flip, that's OK, we have you covered. Here are just a few Austin bars and restaurants that are great for watching some football. (We recommend calling ahead to make sure the game's definitely on.)

Backspin Texas Sports Bar & Grill

The family-owned sports bar offers a welcoming atmosphere and a menu filled with traditional American fare like sliders, sweet potato fries and a Texas Philly sandwich, plus cocktails and wines.

(5000 W. Slaughter Lane, No. 206, and 165 Hargraves Drive, P100, in Dripping Springs; backspinsportsbar.com)

BBG'S

Located in the heart of the Sixth Street District, BBG's has a stockpile of specialty cocktails, local beers and game day bites.

(214 E. Sixth St.; bbgsaustin.com)

B.D. Riley's Irish Pub at Mueller

While the Irish pub's hopes for a New England Patriots Super Bowl appearance were dashed earlier in the 2021 playoff race, B.D. Riley's will show this year's matchup on the big screen — no matter how painful it may be.

(1905 Aldrich St., No. 130; bdrileys.com)

Black Sheep Lodge

Offering one of South Austin's best burgers and a host of all-day drink specials, which include $3 sangrias, $3 bloody marys and $2 off all beer pitchers, Black Sheep Lodge is a popular destination.

(2108 S. Lamar Blvd.; blacksheeplodge.com)

Buffalo Wild Wings

There are few bars or restaurants as synonymous with game day tradition as Buffalo Wild Wings, or "BDubs," as it's called in my hometown of Columbus, Ohio. If you've gone more than once, then you know what to expect: an assortment of delicious wing flavors, big name domestic brews and diehard football fans.

(Various locations; buffalowildwings.com)

Corner Restaurant & Bar

Representing the five corners of the Lone Star State, Corner Restaurant & Bar has a mix of a rustic and modern feel between its indoor and outdoor spaces and a menu filled with modern Texas cuisine. The bar also has a list of beer options and specialty cocktails, and a soft spot for cute puppies, so don't hesitate to bring your doggies to get in on the Sunday celebration.

(110 E. Second St.; cornerrestaurantaustin.com)

Crown & Anchor Pub

Since the 1980s, the campus-area haunt has kept Austin happy with burgers and beer. It's a trusty spot for game-watching.

(2911 San Jacinto Blvd.; crownandanchorpub.com)

Dreamland

Dreamland, a 64-acre entertainment, recreation and arts venue, will be screening the Super Bowl on its outdoor amphitheater screen. Guests will be welcomed with new cocktail specials, along with the space's expansive beer garden and wine options.

(2770 U.S. 290 in Dripping Springs; dreamland.us)

Fresa's

The Austin chicken specialists will have a watch party at their South First restaurant, with snacks and a 115-inch LED video wall on the patio.

(1703 South First St.; fresaschicken.com)

Lavaca Street Bar

As one of the oldest neighborhood bars in the Warehouse District, the original Lavaca Street Bar and its spinoff locations have become local favorites for major sports events.

(405 Lavaca St., 3121 S. Lamar Blvd. and 11420 Rock Rose Ave.; lavacastreet.com)

Meanwhile Brewing Co.

The Southeast Austin brewery and Rocket Cinema are teaming up to bring the pigskin party to Meanwhile's big lawn. Plenty of food, too: Buffalo chicken pizza and Buffalo cauliflower pizza by Dough Boys; pulled chicken sandwiches with herb buttermilk dressing and preserved cucumber by Distant Relatives; Doritos-inspired migas and chicken and beef nachos by Pueblo Viejo; and more.

(3901 Promontory Point Drive; meanwhilebeer.com)

Mister Tramps Sports Pub

The small sports pub is a warm and homey eatery that's as enthusiastic about its sports as it is about its signature fish and chips and crawfish bisque dishes.

(8565 Research Blvd.; mistertramps.org)

Pinthouse

The various Pinthouse brand locations have a little something for everyone. Most importantly: award-winning craft beers.

(2201 E. Ben White Blvd., 4729 Burnet Road, 4236 S. Lamar Blvd. and 2800

Hoppe Trail in Round Rock; pinthouse.com)

Plucker's

You already know. Wings, boneless wings, Plucker's mugs and, crucially, fried mac 'n' cheese. (Various locations; pluckers.com)

Scholz Garten

A decades-old staple in the Austin community, Scholz Garten is the perfect gathering spot for friends, family and others who share the same passion for football over cold biers, hause burgers and a few games of kegeln.

(1607 San Jacinto Blvd.; scholzgarten.com)

Posse East

For half a century, Posse East has been a trusted haven for football and pub grub. Plus, beer. (2900 Duval St.; posseeast.com)

The Pub

Since opening in 2021, the Pub has developed a loyal group of patrons drawn to its old, warm tavern feel. With all-day breakfast options, mouth-watering burgers and exciting watch parties, the space looks to be set for a long and cheerful Sunday night.

(214 W. 4th St., Suite A; thepubatx.com)

The Tavern

The German-influenced bar is a bustling space and longtime staple in Austin. It houses multiple high-def TVs, an outdoor patio and a bevy of on-tap selections and wings. What else would you need come game day?

(922 W. 12th St.; tavernaustin.com)

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

From the place's barbecue brisket pies to savory hand-tossed wings to a laidback Austin feel, Toss Pizzeria & Pub has a lot to offer. They have a host of pick-up specials: $6 off large pepperoni pizzas; 25, 50 and 100 wing packs; and party-size salads. (2901 South First St. and 11905 Bee Caves Road, No. 100; tosspizzeria.com)

Twin Peaks

The sports lodge is offering the first 100 guests a spot on Twin Peaks’ Super Bowl Squares Board, and the winners will be announced at the end of each quarter and score a $25 gift card. So, make sure to grab a seat before the opening kick-off. (701 E. Stassney Lane and 100 Louis Henna Blvd. in Round Rock; twinpeaksrestaurant.com)

Cork & Barrel

The Round Rock-based pub is celebrating the big game with a list of drink specials. Starting at kick-off, there will be $4 draft beer pints and $5 BMF wings as an add-on with any entree until close. (4000 E Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock; corkandbarrelpub.com)

To see which team hoists this year's Lombardi Trophy to the heavens, tune into Super Bowl LVI at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 on KXAN. And if we missed any of your favorite bars or restaurants for Super Bowl Sunday, email Earl Hopkins at ehopkins@statesman.com.