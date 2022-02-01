Need something to do on Valentine's Day? 'The Color Inside' is reopening at the perfect time

A James Turrell art installation on the University of Texas campus will reopen to the public on Valentine's Day, nearly two years after it was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and other necessary maintenance.

Turrell's Skyspace, "The Color Inside," located on the third floor roof of the William C. Powers Jr. Student Activity Center at the university, was closed in March 2020.

The installation is a room with an oval-shaped hole in the ceiling. During sunrise and sunset, a pre-programmed light sequence goes off. Visitors can watch the lights change color as the sky changes color.

The piece was installed on campus in 2013. Landmarks, the public art program at UT, said more than 75,000 people visit the space annually.

The Skyspace is free to visit, but you must make a reservation. Reservations can be made at turrell.utexas.edu. The Skyspace is at 2201 Speedway at 22nd Street.

Songs in the Skyspace, a monthly music series presented by Landmarks, will return on Feb. 20 with a classical guitar performance by Justice Phillips.

Other performances include: