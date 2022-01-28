'Cheer' is taking its stunts on a live tour, including an Austin stop this summer

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries "Cheer," which follows the competitive cheerleading programs of Texas' own Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College as they pursue a national cheering title, is expanding with a live tour this year. That tour will make a stop at Austin's Moody Center on June 12.

The tour will feature Navarro coach Monica Aldama. Top athletes from the show, including fan favorites Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer, will perform the championship routines that made the Netflix show a hit with viewers.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” Simianer said in a statement. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — it’s going to be so fun. I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think that can be me one day.”

The live "Cheer" tour "will change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger and aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat," tour creator and producer Jared Paul said in a statement.

The 38-date tour will kick off on June 1 in San Diego and also will make stops in Houston and Dallas.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4 via ticketmaster.com. "Cheer" Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.