What to know about Ballet Austin's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is returning to Austin next month, just in time for Valentine's Day. But this isn't the classic play — it's a ballet.

For those of you who slept through English class, we'll do a quick debriefing: Four people run away to a forest, and then a fairy named Puck does some fairy work and makes two boys fall in love with the same girl. There's also a play happening and, eventually, a wedding or two.

The show is funny, and Austin Ballet calls it the "original rom-com."

Austin Ballet's performance was choreographed by artistic director Stephen Mills, with music by Felix Mendelssohn. The Austin Symphony Orchestra will accompany the performance live.

The show premiered in Austin in 1999, and in January 2002, it was shown at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Here's what you need to know.

When and where is the show?

The Long Center for the Performing Arts (701 West Riverside Dr.) will host three performances of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on Feb. 11-13.

The Feb. 11 and 12 shows will start at 8 p.m., and the final show on Feb. 13 will be at 3 p.m.

How long is the show?

The show runs for one hour with no intermission, according to Ballet Austin.

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

Tickets cost between $24 and $94, depending on how close to the stage you want to be. You can purchase tickets online at balletaustin.org or you can call Ballet Austinat 512-576-2163 on weekdays between noon and 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

What are the COVID-19 safety rules?

All audience members 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours to get into the show. Photo ID is also required.

Everyone older than 2 must wear a face mask at all times.

Ticket-scanning will be touchless, and no food or drinks are permitted in the center's Dell Hall.