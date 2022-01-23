Across time with renowned novelist Hanya Yanagihara: How to see her BookPeople event

By Sharyn Vane

Special to the American-Statesman

The idea of paradise evokes a dream-like utopia, a place where worries are few and luxuries plentiful.

In her new novel, award-winning writer Hanya Yanagihara invites us on an epic journey far deeper than that tourist’s snapshot. “To Paradise” (Doubleday, $32.50) showcases three visions of New York, in 1893, 1993 and 2093. Characters share names across time periods, and a house in Washington Square links the trio of stories. But these are distinct tales, ones that beckon readers to plumb the connections between people.

“All the characters are hoping to go someplace where they feel they can, finally, feel a part of society; where they can (feel) a sense of belonging,” she said in an e-mail interview. “Paradise, for them, is not only a physical elsewhere, but a familial elsewhere as well.”

Yanagihara will discuss “To Paradise” Jan. 25 at an event sponsored by BookPeople, one of only three events she is doing in the United States.

If you’re a literary fiction fan, you might know her previous blockbuster, “A Little Life.” The 2015 novel won the Kirkus Prize and was a finalist for the National Book Award and the Man Booker Prize. Shortly after it hit best-seller lists, she took on her current day job as editor of T, The New York Times’ style magazine.

The divide between acclaimed fiction and T’s glossy glamour mirrors the gulf in reactions to Yanagihara’s work. While numerous critics celebrated “A Little Life,” others questioned its unrelenting trauma, which includes childhood sexual abuse, prostitution and self-harm. And even before “To Paradise” arrived on shelves Jan. 11, some compared the 700-page novel in scope and influence to “War and Peace,” while others decried its structure and her often-bleak depiction of gay men.

None of the discourse makes its way to Yanagihara, who rejects Twitter, doesn’t read reviews and has told several interviewers that her novels’ true audience is her and her alone. “I write only to please myself,” she told The New Yorker in a wide-ranging profile published the day before “To Paradise.”

That doesn’t mean she’s completely averse to wanting her readers to think about certain questions.

“One of the things I hope this book makes readers ask is what it means to be a parent: Might being a parent be as simple as an older person taking care of a younger person? And what does ‘taking care’ mean, anyway? At what point does love, or protectiveness, become oppressive?” she said.

Her rendering of 1893-era New York as part of the Free States, where marriage between men is an unremarkable part of life, prompts more questions, as does the dystopian future section, where unnamed plagues have led to totalitarian government. In 1993, New York has weathered the ravages of AIDS, and another same-sex couple wrestles with the weight of secrets and the impacts of colonization.

“America is such a young country, one in a state of permanent flux, and I wanted to offer three different ideas of what this country could be or might be — or, as is the case in the second section, set in 1993, an America that will be recognizable to some but not to others,” Yanagihara said.

“We all experience our country like this: There is no shared, collective, unanimous idea of America, and that fractaled perspective is both one of the things that makes this nation dynamic, yet makes it fractious as well.”

Centering relationships between men both reflects reality and serves as a platform to unpack assumptions, she said.

“Gay people have always existed, no matter what they called themselves at the moment,” she said. “Gayness itself is a normal facet of life; in the first section of the book, however, New York is part of a coalition of states called The Free States, a nation-within-a-nation that wasn't founded on Puritanism. I wanted to explore how a society's definition of love — and gender — would by necessity change if it had a fundamentally different idea about how people should live.”

Though Yanagihara couldn’t have anticipated this while writing, recurring plot points of plague and disease in "To Paradise" are especially timely as America begins its third year of battling COVID-19.

“I've always been interested in disease, especially mass disease,” she says. Yanagihara suffered from severe asthma as a child. When she was a pre-teen and living in Tyler, her father, a doctor, arranged for her to visit the local pathologists’ office so she could practice drawing from cadavers.

“We tend to romanticize pandemics as equalizers, but in fact, the opposite can be true: Even though we began COVID all at risk, it soon emerged that some of us were at greater risk than others,” she said. “No one can insulate themselves entirely from a highly infectious illness (that is, if they plan to still interact with people), but some of us have a much better chance than others.”

Hanya Yanagihara In Austin

In one of only three U.S. events for her new book, Hanya Yanagihara will discuss “To Paradise” at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at First Baptist Church, 901 Trinity St. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of the book. Masks are required and capacity limits are in place to allow distancing. Purchase at bookpeople.com/event.