Zach Theatre adds 'The Rocky Horror Show' to lineup as replacement for canceled production

Zach Theatre has postponed two shows, canceled one and added "The Rocky Horror Show" to its 2022 lineup amid the city's surge of coronavirus cases.

"The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity" will now go up in the fall, and "Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat" has been postponed to the 2022-23 season. New dates for "Chad Deity," which is about pro-wrestling, have not yet been announced.

The Zach production of the musical "Reunion '85" has been canceled altogether. "The Rocky Horror Show" will run April 6-May 1 in its place. "Rocky Horror" was announced as part of the 2020-21 season, right before businesses started to shut down because of the pandemic.

The theatre is also bringing back its outdoor concert series "Songs Under the Stars" on the weekend of Feb. 24 and the weekend of March 6. Themes and cast members have not been announced.

Single-ticket holders for affected shows can request a refund, exchange their tickets for a gift certificate or apply the ticket's value as a donation to Zach Theatre, according to the news release.

Ticket-holders can call the box office with questions at 512-476-0594, Ext. 1.

"As the situation evolves, ZACH will communicate clearly and directly with patrons about their plans and activities so they can continue to offer world class theater in the safest possible environment," the theatre's programmers said in a statement.

Previously scheduled shows unaffected by the changes include:

"Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch" from March 29-May 13.

"The Sound of Music" from June 15-July 24.

"The Inheritance: Part 1" from Aug. 10-Sept. 24.

Go to zachtheatre.org for more information.