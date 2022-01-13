4 new Austin bars and breweries worth visiting in 2022

As bars and breweries continue to pop up in the Austin area, it has become a goldmine of signature cocktails and craft beers. And even with ongoing challenges in the restaurant and entertainment industry posed by the pandemic, 2022 will still see new Central Texas places for a good drink or two.

Whether developers are turning centuries-old residences into thriving chateaus or threading a love for pop culture into their concept, these establishments are leaning on originality. Established places are also reshaping their brands to meet customers' thirst for original drinks.

There's a lot to look forward to in the coming year. So, here's a list of new or recently opened bars and breweries we're excited to visit in 2022.

Kinfolk Lounge & Library

After renovating a 170-year-old cellar, which had become a worn storage space following its days as a speakeasy during prohibition, Moonshine Patio & Grill is adding a spirit-centered concept to downtown Austin: Kinfolk Lounge & Library.

Hidden within Moonshine's historic cellar, the 20-seat bar has been designed to feel like an extension of the homes of founders Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith, and director of operations Joe Nguyen.

"This idea has been years in the making and we look forward to welcoming folks in for a cocktail or a dram of bourbon," Perdido said in a statement.

With a refined collection of whiskey, scotch, mezcal, tequila and other shorts, Kinfolk houses generations of spirits. And playing on their name, the genesis of each cocktail is broken down on each menu.

"We want to dive deep in and bring these spirits to life in a way we believe can make them even better," Nguyen said. "We want to share our passion from our travels, our personal collection and things we love."

The bar's rare assemblage of libations is complemented by a list of charcuterie, cheese, chocolate and other artisanal bites crafted by local businesses like Antonelli’s Cheese Shop, the Salumeria, La Patisserie and others.

Information: kinfolkaustin.com

Where: 303 Red River St.

When: The bar held a soft opening on Dec. 30; it will be open completely early this year.

3rd Level Brewing

Having grown up on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog, the X-Men, Spider-Man and "Back to the Future," longtime friends Clint Bradley and Ross Winner are looking to forge their love of video games, sci-fi, comics and craft beer into 3rd Level Brewing.

With the motto "Nerd Out With What Ales Ya," Bradley said the co-owners will adorn the Round Rock location with classic pop culture memorabilia. Bradley said 3rd Level will cater to beer drinkers who share his and Winner's passions.

"If people think of our space as an overblown man cave, gamer den or the 'meme brewery,' I think we nailed our target brand identity," Bradley said. "We just want to resonate with that subculture because we grew up in it."

Information: 3rdlevelbrewing.com

Where: 1201 E. Palm Balley Blvd. in Round Rock

When: October 2022

Slackers Brewing Co.

Although Slackers Brewing Co. has been open since November, the family-owned establishment is expanding its offerings with the installation of its own brewing system.

After serving local brands like 512 Brewing, Live Oak, Austin Beerworks, Austin Eastciders and others from across the country, brewer and general manager Brendan Burke said Slackers' first original batch will be on tap at the Anderson Mill space by late January.

"We're excited to bring our own beer to the community," Burke said. "We don't want to open with a set list (of flavors); we just want to cater to what the community enjoys, and to cater to that is something we're very confident in."

Austinites may attribute the name of the brewhouse to the Richard Linklater film "Slacker," which was released in the early 1990s and has since become a shorthand for the city's laidback culture. Rather than taking inspiration from the flick, Burke said, the Slackers name is a spin on the word.

"It's kind of an ironic name because brewing is a ton of work," he said. "Like everybody is 'slacking off,' but in reality, (the staff) is working 15-hour days multiple times a week."

Along with brewing original beer, Burke said he and owner Derek Law will continue pushing for Slackers to remain family friendly and accessible to casual patrons of craft beer.

Information: slackersbrewing.com

Where: 12233 RR 620 N, No. 204

When: Now open; brewing in early 2022. Closed Monday and open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Round Top Brewing

While the brewery is a ways away from the center of Austin, Round Top Brewing is a worthy day trip about an hour and a half east.

Already the owners of a bakery, candy store and hair salon, husband and wife Paul and Brooke Michie set foot into the brewing industry in October.

Visitors will find the five-barrel, makeshift brewery, described as a nano-brewery, inside a 19th-century farmhouse. Outside the original walls, floors and overall frame, Brooke Michie said a brewing room, porch and other features were added to turn the formerly desolate space into a small but bustling brewpub.

Like Slackers in Austin, Round Top will begin producing its own original beers once its brew system is built, a move Brooke Michie says has already sparked excitement among customers.

"They already see how we pair food with beer, and we're passionate and knowledgeable, so they're excited to get a taste of what we do," she said. "That just adds to our own excitement. We're all about giving people something special and listening to what they want."

While the company has encountered material shortages due to the pandemic, Paul said patrons can expect the brewery's first batch to be on tap in the coming months.

Information: roundtopbrewing.com

Where: 101 W. Austin St. in Round Top

When: Now open; brewing before spring 2022. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.