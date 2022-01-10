Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center closed this week due to staffing shortages

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center will be closed through Friday due to staffing shortages, the center announced Monday.

The center will reopen on Saturday. Several nights of Luminations, the center's holiday-time lights walk, also have been canceled, according to the center.

"If you are an existing ticket holder, our events team will contact you about rescheduling to one of the three remaining Saturday nights: Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29," organizers said.

Luminations ticketholders can email support@wildflower.org with questions.

The announcement did not disclose if the staff shortages were related to the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the area. As the omicron variant spreads, several other local businesses and venues have temporarily closed or adjusted their hours due to staffing challenges.