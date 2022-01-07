'Hadestown' Austin shows rescheduled for September after COVID cases among Broadway touring cast

The Austin shows of Broadway's "Hadestown" have been postponed to September because of breakthrough coronavirus cases within the show's company.

The touring production will return to Bass Concert Hall for shows Sept. 20-25, Texas Performing Arts officials said in a statement Friday evening. The shows originally were scheduled for Jan. 11-16.

More:'Music is a metaphor for love': Meet Orpheus from 'Hadestown' before show's Austin run

Tickets purchased for the January dates will be honored for the September shows and details will be sent via email to ticketholders. Those who resold or transferred their "Hadestown" ticket will have to tell the new ticketholder about the postponement.

The remaining Houston performances of "Hadestown, scheduled through Jan. 9, also were postponed because of breakthrough coronavirus cases. The Hobby Center in Houston is working to reschedule those shows.

The Tony Award-winning show brings to life two mythic stories — those of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone. As in the myth, the show's Orpheus travels to the underworld to rescue Eurydice.