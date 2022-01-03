Where in Austin did the 'Queer Eye' Fab 5 go? Broken Spoke, OMG Squee, more local spots

Yee-haw, y'all — Netflix's "Queer Eye" is back, and we are typing this story through gleeful tears.

"Queer Eye" returned last week, debuting a sixth season on Dec. 31 with 10 new episodes to binge. It is undeniably joyful and will make you cry both happy and sad tears. This time, the Fab Five have brought their talents — which include grooming, cooking, therapizing, interior decorating and fashion — to Austin.

They've got cowboy hats, cowboy boots, "egg tacos," and even some horses to ride, just in case you forget where they are.

Here's what we learned watching the Austin season "Queer Eye."

Who is featured this season?

Each episode focuses on a new "hero," who is a person nominated by friends or family to receive some love from the group.

Episodes tend to be an emotional rollercoaster as you watch a person learn to love themselves or take care of themselves again. The episodes feature scenes like a transgender woman learning how to feel comfortable in her skin, barn building and a photo shoot for a local rapper.

Welcome back to the Fab Five

Tan France, the show's fashion expert, remains a favorite, along with Jonathan Van Ness, who takes care of the heroes' hair. The pair make for incredible confidence boosters for the Central Texans on the show.

Karamo Brown, the culture expert, has a number of standout moments this season. He brings in family members of the heroes to talk through relationship wounds, and it is deeply emotional to watch.

Antoni Porowski, the food and wine expert, is as adorable as ever.

Bobby Berk, the interior design expert, is still pulling off massive home and business transformations on the show. Spoiler alert: He even builds a whole barn in one of the episodes!

Is there now a Fab Six?

Porowski adopted a dog, Neon, from Austin Pets Alive during the first part of production in Austin, before the pandemic shutdown. Neon is featured at the end of the first episode and can be spotted throughout the rest of the episodes. She is not the first "loft dog" on the show (RIP Bruley from Kansas City), but she is the first who lives with a Fab Five member full time.

Also look for a moment that Porowski himself called a "thirst trap" on social media. It is hard to miss and involves a bath for Neon, a shirtless Porowski and slow motion. Follow Neon on Instagram (@neonthemutt) and check out her pupper fans posting with #dogswatchingqueereye.

How did the pandemic affect 'Queer Eye' production?

Unlike previous seasons of "Queer Eye," the action spans more than a year. The first episode was filmed mostly before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in March 2020. Production stopped for a year. The first person feature is Terri White, daughter of the founders of the iconic Broken Spoke.

In White's episode, the Fab Five visit her a year later, after production resumed, and you may feel the way you did reuniting with your own friends and family after extended periods of social distancing and quarantining.

What Austin spots are featured in the new season of 'Queer Eye'?

The show feels cozy in a way, like we've all been through something together. It also feels more homey than ever, but that's just because it's set in Austin.

There's overhead footage of downtown, South Congress Avenue, the state Capitol building, the University of Texas and Lady Bird Lake. Duh.

It's also chock-full of Austin and Central Texas spots you're likely to recognize, and we've compiled a list of places to look out for.

Broken Spoke

Swedish Hill Bakery

OMG Squee

Charm School Vintage

Milk + Honey downtown

Damn, Glam!

Raven Row Salon

Dylan Wylde

Nest Modern

Empire Control Room & Garage

"ATX" sign outside Whole Foods downtown

Bloomers and Frocks

Sour Duck

Ikea

The Line Hotel

The bat sign at Barton Springs Road and Congress Avenue

Scotch and Soda

Birds Barbershop

Miraval Austin Resort and Spa

Central Texas Archery

Estilo

Plooky's (in Canyon Lake)

Alive + Well

Billy Reid

Move Sport Ninja Academy

Shed Barber and Supply

The Mohawk

Hair House

Boomtown

The Long Center

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

Allen's Boots

Stag

Warby Parker

Olde Soul Barber Shop

Garden Seventeen

Liberation Barbell Club

Maha Coffee

Home Slice Pizza on South Congress Ae

What did we miss? Email features@statesman.com and we'll add it.