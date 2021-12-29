In 'Assembly,' Blanton Museum of Art spotlights Black contemporary artists

On a southern wall in the Blanton Museum of Art, blinking red and blue neon lights alternate from reading "I will light you up" to "I will light up your life." It is striking, and it is attention-holding.

The neon banner is about Sandra Bland, a Black woman who died in 2015 in a Waller County jail after a traffic stop. It uses the words a state trooper, Brian Encinia, said to Bland during the stop.

"I wanted to play with this threat, 'I will light you up,' by finding a response that neutralized it. ... And so this flashing neon is a dance-off, a sing-a-thon, a battle, a protest, a memento mori that collectivizes Sandra Bland’s resistance, reclaims her sovereignty, and reifies the ways in which Black culture is inextricably woven into national identities and cultures," artist Cauleen Smith said, as quoted in a label displayed near the piece.

"Light Up Your Life (For Sandra Bland)" is one of 19 pieces the Blanton acquired through the contributions of an anonymous donor over the last three years. The pieces are being presented in "Assembly: New Acquisitions by Contemporary Black Artists." The exhibit, which is located in the Huntington gallery, is open now and closes on May 8.

The exhibit features 12 Black artists and an assortment of mediums: paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and textiles. The donor, who is a woman, gave the Blanton $200,000 each year over the course of three years to spend on Black contemporary artists.

The majority of the works in "Assembly" are by living artists, including Deborah Roberts, an Austin-based artist. Deborah Roberts had a solo show at the Contemporary Austin Jones Center downtown this year.

The museum also has more Black artists on view in its contemporary collection than ever before, said Veronica Roberts, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Blanton.

The donor thought the museum would end up featuring maybe six artists, but they ended up with a dozen, Roberts said. She said anonymous donations happen very infrequently.

"What will more often happen is, I'll identify an artist or a colleague will identify an artist and say, 'We would love to have this artist in our collection,' and we will actively go to some donors and see if we can pull some money. It takes months and sometimes it doesn't work. It's very rare for someone to just give us money," Roberts said.

The Blanton was among three or four other museums the donor considered, Roberts said.

"She was planning on talking to three or four different museums, and she met us and decided, 'Yeah, done. This is the right fit,'" Roberts said. "It was because she saw that there was long-term commitment to social justice in our collection."

The donor visited the Blanton and saw a Sonya Clark piece titled "Madame CJ Walker." Clark created a portrait of Walker, a Black woman who became the first female self-made millionaire in the U.S., using black combs.

"I think (the donor) was really struck by that work in particular and felt like it was really powerful, and there was something we could build on. It wasn't something we had ignored, in terms of social justice," Roberts said.

When the museum held its Vincent Valdez show in 2018, Roberts said they received comment cards from visitors saying it was the first time they'd seen an artist with a last name similar to theirs. She said no one should come into a museum and not feel seen or represented.

"That's something that we think about a lot and want to improve, and I'm hoping that ('Assembly') will also inspire other people to help us build a better collection that reflects the community better, and that is just dynamic and forward-thinking and sparks conversations," Roberts said.

She added: "To me, art is like a great book. You have a glimpse into a totally different perspective than your own, so it's not just about self-identifying. It's about being introduced to perspectives that are totally different than your own and challenge your own beliefs and your own thoughts and preconceived notions."