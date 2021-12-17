What people are saying about Texas BBQ legend John Mueller, who has died at age 52

Texas barbecue legend John Mueller died at 52 this week at his home in Frisco.

Mueller belonged to a notable Texas barbecue family, working as a youngster for his late father, Bobby Mueller, at Louie Mueller's Taylor barbecue restaurant.

John Mueller opened his first Austin restaurant, John Mueller Barbecue, in 2001.

Mueller left Austin for several years after closing the restaurant in 2006 and after several dark years of wandering, by his own account, returned in 2011 to open his J. Mueller BBQ trailer on South First Street.

The trailer served some of the best barbecue in the state and put the barbecue world on notice that the irascible Mueller was back on top of his game.

Here's how social media is remembering the life of Texas BBQ legend John Mueller

