Contigo, one of East Austin's premier patio dining restaurants, to close permanently

A staple of East Austin's dining boom for a decade is shutting down. On Friday, the owners of Contigo announced that their restaurant will close for good at the end of the month.

The news came in an email written by Ben Edgerton and signed by him, chef Andrew Wiseheart and Dana Curley. It was sent to the restaurant's mailing list.

"Ten years ago I wandered through a field past a small lake, across a street, and onto an empty lot in East Austin," the letter reads. "A metal pole barn was situated in the corner, and a beautiful cedar elm tree was poking through the asphalt. I quickly showed it to my friend Andrew. This was the beginning of Contigo Austin."

The letter continued: "After 10 years of serving our community, Andrew, Dana, and I feel it is time for us to let Contigo rest. December 30 will mark our final service. It has been an incredible ride, and we are overwhelmingly thankful for the support we have received over the years."

Though the restaurant at 2027 Anchor Lane will shutter, Contigo's catering operation will continue, as will Contigo Ranch, Edgerton's family ranch in South Texas, from which the eatery drew inspiration.

Since opening in 2011, Contigo became a popular spot for its patio, which was part of its concept from the beginning, as well as for its bar.

"People in Austin like to sit outside, even in the heat," Edgerton told the American-Statesman in 2011. The space, featuring wood, iron and other ranch aesthetics, was conceived with shade in mind and its building was designed by Austin architect Ben May.

Contigo serves Texan-friendly fare meant to be shared, including a popular burger on a brioche bun, as well as rabbit and dumplings. In the early stages of the restaurant, Edgerton resisted calling it a gastropub: "It doesn't apply to what I'm trying to do. We're trying to have a comfortable place that's very comfortable and relaxed. I feel like the word gastropub creates a layer of pretentious atmosphere."

Edgerton and chef Andrew Wiseheart have known each other since summer camp when they were growing up.

"It’s hard to think back on how different the city looked in 2011 when they debuted Contigo, but let’s just say the location out past what would become the Mueller development didn’t seem like the most obvious place for a restaurant at the time," Statesman dining writer Matthew Odam wrote in 2017. "But, they built it, and people came."

