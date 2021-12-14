Seltzerland, a touring hard seltzer festival, coming to Austin next year

Aiming to turn any city into a "hard seltzer paradise," the nationally traveling Seltzerland festival will return to Austin on March 5 at the Butler Park Pitch and Putt, 201 Lee Barton Dr.

After the 2021 tour, which sold out in over 25 other cities across the country, lovers of bubbling brews will be welcomed with samples from more than 100 hard seltzer brands like White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and others.

Guests at Seltzerland will follow a path from hole to hole on the Pitch and Putt greens. Along the way, they'll find photo opps, games and, yes, seltzer.

Tickets, which cost $29-$49, went on sale late last week. To purchase tickets and get more information, go to seltzerland.com/austin-2022.