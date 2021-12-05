Big shows coming to Austin in 2022 include Iron Maiden and Patti LaBelle (not together)

Right now, your calendar is probably chock full of holly and ivy. But next year, there will be plenty of time for big names headlining major Austin venues. Here's a look at a few major shows recently announced for 2022.

Patti LaBelle

The R&B legend will treat Austin to a Valentine's Day show next year at Bass Concert Hall. It's her first gig in the Live Music Capital in five years. Tickets went on sale Nov. 19. More info: texasperformingarts.org.

Rupi Kaur

Not a concert! The famed poet will stop by Bass Concert Hall on June 11. "Through the power of her voice, Rupi Kaur brings a captivating performance to the world stage in an all-new spoken word poetry experience," according to the official announcement. Tickets went on sale Dec. 3. More info:texasperformingarts.org.

Andrea Bocelli

The Italian tenor will perform on June 22 at the Moody Center. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. More info: moodycenteratx.com.

Iron Maiden

The metal band's "Legacy of the Beast" world tour will come to the Moody Center on Sept. 13. Ticket presales will start 10 a.m. Thursday. Regular tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. More info: moodycenteratx.com.

