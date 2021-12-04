'Get Lit' this month at Kitty Cohen's pop-up Hanukkah bar

We are absolutely kvelling about this, y'all. If you're Jewish, you may just die of delight from the holiday representation at Kitty Cohen's this month.

Peeking up over a brown fence at one of Austin's coolest east side bars are the yellow tips of an inflatable menorah. The yellow "flames" are attached to a blue menorah, which is nestled in between palm trees doused in blue twinkle lights.

Yes, Kitty Cohen's is a Hanukkah bar. At least for now.

The bar is hosting a "Get Lit" Hanukkah bar pop-up through Dec. 30. Drink glasses are blue, and the walls inside are covered in shiny, blue streamer curtains. "Happy Hanukkah" banners are hung on the walls. Blue and white streamers, balloons and paper spheres cascade from the ceiling.

Dreidels adorn the bar where menus with Hanukkah-inspired drinks are listed. In the bar's main outdoor space, there are fake flamingoes wearing kippot, or head coverings. A blow-up dreidel sits in the corner.

“I love all the holiday pop-up bars this time of season and I thought Hanukkah deserves one as well,” said Josh Brownfield, one of the bar's owners.

We visited the bar smack-dab in the middle of Hanukkah, which ends on Monday. Here's what you need to know before visiting:

1. You'll want to try every drink.

We definitely, definitely advise drinking responsibly, which means you probably shouldn't try everything on the Hanukkah menu in one night. But you're going to want to based on the names alone. There's an "Oy Fashioned," a "Bubbe's Hot Buttered Whiskey," and a "Maccabee's Knees."

The Oy Fashioned is, well, an Old Fashioned. The bubbe drink comes with bourbon, apple brandy and spiced butter. The Maccabee's Knees has gin, lemon and honey.

2. The bar's "Latke Punch" does not taste like a potato, OK?

Maybe we're just naïve, or maybe our hopes were too high, but the "Latke Punch" did not taste like a potato pancake. OK, obviously it did not taste like a potato pancake. But the drink, made with potato vodka, apple cider, ginger liqueur and lemon, was the perfect drink for a warm December night in Austin.

3. Try it at your own risk: bourbon and Manischewitz.

Drinking Manischewitz but not really knowing why you keep drinking it because it's too sweet, and can't possibly be real wine, is part of Jewish culture. We were too scared to try the "Manischewitz #2" because of the wine, which tastes like very sweet grape juice. But we think you should try it! It comes with bourbon, lemon, mint and spiced Manischewitz.

4. The regular drink menu will still be available.

If for some reason a "Shabbos Spritz," which is really an Aperol spritz, or a "Mezcal Mitzvah" does not sound appealing to you, you can still get a regular drink at the bar.

5. A percentage of profits will be donated to Shalom Austin, the Jewish Community Center.

Look for the "Cocktails for a cause!" section of the Hanukkah menu to find the three drinks that will help out the JCC. The drinks are: "Bab's Marg," "Oy Fashioned" and "Shabbos Spritz."

"Bab's Marg" comes with tequila, orange, lime and agave.