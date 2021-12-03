East Austin's Revival Coffee transforms into pink winter wonderland

Red and green, so yesterday. This Christmas, consider a pop of pink for your holiday photo opps.

East Austin's Revival Coffee, 1405 E. Seventh St., has decked its halls (or rather, its shop space) for the season, transforming into a pink winter wonderland. Find trees, garlands, lights and a pink throne, because why not.

Revival's rosy transformation is part of a team-up with Yelp to promote "a holiday winterization fund to help small businesses in the area cover the costs of improvement projects needed to prepare for the winter season," according to a news release. Through Dec. 17, patrons can nominate local businesses to receive $10,000 for weather prep. Yelp will select 10 businesses, according to the release. To nominate someone, go to Revival Coffee and scan one of the holiday-themed QR codes on display, or just go to deckthehalls.yelp.com.

Local company Enchantment Event Decor helped put together the festivity at Revival Coffee.

“We're so excited that Yelp has helped us deck out Revival Coffee for the holidays while also creating a space for people to support small businesses in our community”, Gabriela Bucio, owner of Revival Coffee, said in a statement.

Another Austin spot, Museum of Ice Cream in the Domain, didn't need help added splashes of pink to their scenery — the joint is already positively blushing. But the Instagram-friendly, interactive installation hub is celebrating "Pinkmas" through Jan. 9.

In this pink holidayscape: "festive drink specials at the cafe, including a gingerbread milkshake, Pinktini, and a Sprinkle Pool sundae," according to a news release. There will also be games, and Museum of Ice Cream is accepting Toys for Tots donations in exchange for a complimentary ice cream scoop.

Tickets for Pinkmas start at $44. Go to museumoficecream.com for more information.