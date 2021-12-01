How do you map your heart? Brené Brown will tell BookPeople this week

Sharyn Vane

Special to the American-Statesman

Brené Brown taught us to dare greatly, and now she’s giving us the tools to map our hearts.

If the past decade is any indication, we are willing and ready, Brené.

Lecturer, researcher and Texan, Brown is a multi-hyphenate success. She penned five New York Times bestsellers, including her 2012 Oprah-anointed debut, “Dare Greatly”; hosts two podcasts; and inked a deal for an unscripted HBO Max eight-episode series based on her newest book, “Atlas of the Heart.” She launches the book Thursday with a massive virtual event hosted by bookstores across the country, including Austin's BookPeople.

“Atlas of the Heart” explores 87 “emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human,” drawing new paths for meaningful ways to connect. Her chapter headings serve as signposts for what she’ll explore, including “Places We Go When We Compare” (reverence, resentment, schadenfreude) or “Places We Go When It’s Beyond Us” (awe, confusion, curiosity).

Brown plumbs her inspiration for the book in an introduction buttressed by her trademark vulnerability and storytelling. She shares how she grew up in a household where she had to be vigilant about others’ emotions, lest they veer into anger or chaos that affected the entire family.

“My parents were and are good people who did the very best they could with the tools they had,” she writes. But the difference between their public and private selves was sometimes vast.

“Because they were predictably good outside the house, and wildly unpredictable inside, I assumed it was us. And because I was the oldest, I assumed it was mostly me. And again, it was shaming for all of us when the inside behaviors didn’t match the families on TV. Something was wrong and it must be us. We were wrong.”

Her emotional awareness as a child eventually led to the academic inquiry that underpins all of her work. She is a research professor in social work at the University of Houston, where she also earned her master’s and doctorate degrees after her undergraduate years here in Austin at the University of Texas.

Austin remains a favorite locale. She’s a visiting professor in management at UT. And her Instagram feed of professional accomplishments — chatting about the “Dare to Lead” podcast on Jimmy Fallon, collaborating with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke on the “You Are Your Best Thing” essay anthology — is punctuated with regular-people activities like cheering on the Longhorns and boating on Lake Travis.

She linked both worlds in October when she hosted the charmingly gruff “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein at ACL Fest for a packed live recording of her “Unlocking Us” podcast. (The "Lasso" lovefest goes both ways: She was name-checked on the show and was a guest on Goldstein’s “Films To Be Buried With” podcast.)

It’s that mix of scholarship and accessibility that makes Brown such a compelling commentator. She’s not just giving us tested research; she’s sharing the secret sauce like a well-informed friend. She draws parallels to familiar experiences, like how being stressed is similar to being “in the weeds” as a restaurant server, or detailing the differences between worry and anxiety, envy and jealousy.

So when she tells us, as she does in “Atlas of the Heart,” that “having access to the right words can open up entire universes,” we listen, and don our emotional space suits.

“Whether we’re looking at a map of Texas or reflecting on a tough conversation with someone we love, we need landmarks to orient us, and we need language to label what we’re experiencing,” she writes. “And, just like a map, the interaction between the layers of our emotions and experiences tells our story.”

We’re looking forward to the journey.

If you go

Brené Brown will talk about “Atlas of the Heart” at 7 p.m. on Thursday during a virtual event with author, facilitator and podcaster Priya Parker. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of the book. To buy, visit bookpeople.com/event.