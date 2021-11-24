Texas-favorite Blue Bell has 3 holiday ice cream flavors in stores now, including eggnog

We love the holidays for the same reason everyone else does — the food.

Texas-favorite ice cream brand Blue Bell has released three holiday-esque flavors just in time for all that togetherness with friends and family.

Look for eggnog, Christmas cookies and peppermint ice cream flavors in the Blue Bell section of your grocery store this year. The eggnog flavor is available in a half-gallon size for a limited time, according to Blue Bell.

It is made with a French ice cream, flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.

“Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell, in a statement. “Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place.”

The Christmas cookies flavor is made with sugar cookie ice cream with chocolate chips, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies, red sprinkles and green icing mixed throughout. The peppermint flavor is made with peppermint ice cream and is sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

Both of those flavors will be available in a half-gallon size while supplies last.

