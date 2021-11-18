A 2021 guide to holiday lights in and around Central Texas

We've got lights, more lights and even more lights after that! Holiday lights and displays are one of our favorite ways to celebrate the season, and we've compiled a list of events in and around Central Texas for you to get started on your winter calendar. It might not be cold, it will probably not be snowy, but we have lights and holiday cheer to get you in the spirit this winter.

Did we miss your fave? Email features@statesman.com. We’ll update this list.

Where to see Christmas, holiday lights in Austin

Austin Trail of Lights: This iconic holiday staple returns for its 57th year and second year as a drive-thru event to light up Zilker Park with over two million lights. Stay warm in your car and cruise through light displays of every shape and size. Open nightly from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), with a few fun theme nights. General admission vehicle passes are on sale for $30-$40. Information and tickets: austintrailoflights.org.

Zilker Tree: Not a tree technically, but a moontower made to look like one with hundreds of lights. Generations have been spinning under the 155-foot-tall structure during the holiday seasons and can again this year. It's free, and the moontower will be aglow from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Masks are required for everyone 2 and older. Parking is limited. Information: austintexas.gov/department/zilker-holiday-tree.

Peppermint Parkway: This drive-thru holiday event was launched last year as a way to celebrate safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Music and millions of holiday lights are featured on the mile-long route. It will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26. Tickets start at $35. Information and tickets: peppermintparkway.com.

Luminations at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center: Take a walk through this illuminated Texas Arboretum featuring thousands of luminaries, holiday treats and lit-up Fortlandia forts. It's open, with limited capacity, Thursday through Sunday from Dec. 2 to Jan. 30. Tickets are $25 for ages 18 and older, $15 for ages 5-17 and children under 4 are free. Information and tickets: www.wildflower.org/luminations.

Mozart’s Christmas Lights Show: On the edge of Lake Austin, Mozart’s Coffee Roasters is known for its musical and illuminated nightly holiday shows. Grab a coffee and dessert and enjoy the reflection of the lights on the water and a Bavarian marketplace. Parking is limited, so plan accordingly. Mozart's is bringing back the reserved table option created for pandemic safety reasons in 2020, along with a general admission "standing room only" option. GA tickets are free; reserved tables start at $20. The shows run through Jan. 6. Information and tickets: mozartscoffee.com/pages/annual-christmas-light-show.

37th Street: An eclectic showcase of Austin pride and holiday cheer, neighbors and supporters of the tradition unite every year to string multi-colored lights and bold decorations from almost every tree, roof and fence on this residential strip of 37th Street. Walk through this two decade local tradition starting at Guadalupe and 37th streets. Opening night festivities are Dec. 10 and the displays will stay up until Jan. 1. You can stay updated on the event on the 37th Street Lights Facebook page, which includes information on how to donate to keep the lights up and on.

Domain Northside Holiday Display: Merry and bright window displays and decorations at Domain Northside make it an already bustling center of holiday spirit, and the 40-foot tree at the outdoor mall is a must-see. The season kickoff is on Nov. 27 and features a 6 p.m. Christmas tree lighting show, live music and photo ops with the Grinch. The display will be available until Dec. 25. Information: www.domainnorthside.com/events/domain-northside-holiday-tree-light-show.

Deck the Halls at The Driskill: A 16-foot "Texas Christmas" tree is the centerpiece in the historic lobby of the Brazos Street hotel. The tree will be there from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1. Information on more holiday events at the Driskill: driskillhotel.com/austin-events/holidays.

Circle C Neighborhood: Looking to take a drive through some of Austin’s best Christmas lights? Check out the Southwest Austin neighborhood of Circle C for streets lined with homes decorated with bright lights and holiday cheer. (Know of other highly decorated neighborhoods? Email features@statesman.com.)

Starlit Austin: See the debut of a vibrant downtown public art installation, a Kilroy Star, at the West Sixth Street Indeed Tower from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2. The Star spans 20-feet in diameter and features 30,000 LED lights. There will be a light show, an artisan market, live performances and complimentary beverages at the free event. Visitors are asked to register in advance: www.eventbrite.com/e/starlit-austin-tickets-189980987247.

Hill Country Holiday Village. Walk underneath glittering lights and other festive decorations and visit the booths of local artisan vendors at the transformed Hill Country Galleria. Catch a performance from a local ensemble and don’t miss the tree lighting and celebration of Santa’s arrival at 6 p.m. Nov. 24. The village runs through Dec. 24. Information: www.hillcountrygalleria.com/holidayvillage.

Lala’s Little Nugget Christmas Bar. This dive bar at 2207 Justin Lane celebrates Christmas all year long, but festivities are especially merry and bright during the holiday season. Don’t miss "Jolly Hour" for discounted drinks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday in a bar decked out in lights and Christmas memorabilia. Information: www.lalasaustintexas.com.

Holiday Window Walk, December in the District. Take in the festive downtown window displays of 2nd Street boutiques designed by students from St. Edward’s University at the Holiday Window Walk. Cast your vote for the best window display and help a student win $8,000 worth of scholarships. The walk runs from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1. Information: on the December in the District Facebook page.

Where to see holiday lights in Bastrop, Lakeway, Round Rock and more

Bastrop River of Lights. Lighted displays will be featured at this free event Nov. 27 at Fisherman's Park in Bastrop. The displays will line the June Hill Paper River Walk. Information: www.visitbastrop.com/event/bastrop-river-of-lights/4/

Lakeway Trail of Lights. This free event features all kinds of holiday lights and allows attendees to guide themselves. It's open nightly from 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 4 to Jan. 2. Information, including where to park: www.lakeway-tx.gov/721/Trail-of-Lights.

Round Rock's Light up the Lake event. Starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, visitors can enjoy a free holiday festival over Bright Lake and at Old Settlers Park. The event will feature giant balloons over the lake, a light show, live music, food and activities. Information: roundrockrecreation.com/event/light-up-the-lake-2.

Sights and Sounds of Christmas in San Marcos. Visitors can enjoy a carnival, petting zoo, ice skating, food, Santa's Gift Shop and photos with ponies at the annual event. Nightly admission to the event, which is at 401 East Hopkins St. in San Marcos, is $5 or you can get a six-day pass for $15. Children 12 and under get in free. The festival is open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11. Information: sights-n-sounds.org.

Downtown Holiday Lighting in New Braunfels. Thousands of twinkling lights will be turned on Nov. 19 at this holiday season kickoff event, and. Santa Claus will make an appearance in a vintage fire truck. The festivities start at 6 p.m. in downtown New Braunfels. Treats will be available to purchase. A photo with Santa will cost $10. Information: www.nbtexas.org/2531/Downtown-Holiday-Lighting.

Santa’s Ranch in New Braunfels. Santa’s Ranch is a self-guided driving tour of holiday lights and displays. It's open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 2. Tickets are $35 per vehicle or $70 for a season pass. The ranch is at 9561 I-35 North in New Braunfels. Information: santasranch.net.

Lights Spectacular in Johnson City. This town is only about a 50-minute drive from Austin and pulls off a holiday celebration worthy of its name with a showcase of lights as big as Texas. Walk under a web of more than 1 million lights, seen from the International Space Station in years past according to the city, and then go for a carriage ride through the small town streets. Free to attend the event, which runs Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. Information: www.johnsoncitytexas.info/lights-spectacular.html.

Where to see holiday lights in San Antonio

Elf Acres in San Antonio. You’ll drive down a one-mile trail of lights and displays at this event, which includes a Santa’s Village, a synchronized light show and trees. Tickets start at $30 per vehicle. Elf Acres is at 1475 Grosenbacher Road in San Antonio and runs through Jan. 2. Tickets and information: www.elfacres.com.

Light the Way celebration at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. This Nov. 20 event will kick off at 3 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m. It includes live music, food trucks, Santa, twinkling lights and fireworks. The campus is at 4301 Broadway Street in San Antonio. Information: www.uiw.edu/lighttheway/index.html.

Holiday Lights on the River Walk in San Antonio. The famed river walk will feature holiday lights through and Jan. 10. The lights are on nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and they’re free to look see. Information: www.thesanantonioriverwalk.com/events/holiday-lights-on-the-river-walk-free.