Peppermint Parkway returning to COTA this holiday season with two new villages

We bring you good holiday tidings, Austin: Peppermint Parkway will be back this year at the Circuit of the Americas.

The drive-thru holiday event was launched last year as a way to celebrate safely during the coronavirus pandemic. The parkway is a mile long and includes millions of holiday lights and music.

This year's Peppermint Parkway will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at peppermintparkway.com.

“We are excited to bring back Peppermint Parkway and make it bigger and better than ever,” said Courtney Young, Circuit of the Americas managing director of events and hospitality, in a statement. “Guests can explore Peppermint Parkway from the inside of their cars or enjoy the festivities at Peppermint Plaza to snap a photo with Santa, steal a kiss from that special someone, and deliver their Christmas lists to Santa himself!”

New attractions have been added to the experience this year and include:

A kissing booth photo op

An interactive Rockette-style performance

Two new villages — one village is full of giant, illuminated mushrooms and mosaic sculptures and the other new village will have dancing lights.

A "twinkle tram" will also be available this year. The tram is an open-air shuttle, for parties or groups, that will take you through the Peppermint Parkway.

Attendees will also be allowed to take their own vehicles around Circuit of the Americas' Formula 1 track for a parade lap. For more information, go to Peppermint Parkway's website.