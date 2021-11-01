This month's Austin Studio Tour will feature more than 500 artists

More than 530 Austin artists will be featured over three weekends this month during Big Medium's 2021 Austin Studio Tour.

"Now in its 20th iteration, the Austin Studio Tour has become an Austin tradition and continues Big Medium's mission of fostering connections between artists while presenting the public with a rare opportunity to engage and connect with many of the creatives that help define the culture of our city," Big Medium's website says.

Here's what you need to know.

Wait, isn't there an East Austin Studio Tour and a West Austin Studio Tour?

This year, EAST and WEST will be combined into one citywide event, according to Big Medium, an art advocacy nonprofit.

West Austin studios will be featured during the first weekend of the tour, which will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 7.

Studios in both East and West Austin will be featured from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 14, and East Austin studios will be featured from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 21.

Does Austin Studio Tour cost anything?

The event is free and self-guided.

Will there be a virtual version this year?

Virtual programs, in-person studio visits by appointment and self-guided visits will all be available as part of Austin Studio Tour. An online event guide, including a map of participants, will be available, according to Big Medium.

To start narrowing down your trip, check out the hundreds of artists on the tour at bigmedium.org/ast/participants.