After chillingly quiet 2020, Lucy In Disguise helps Austinites scare up the right costumes

Sitting beneath a wall of ears, noses, horns and eyes on Tuesday morning at Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds on South Congress Avenue, Winston was looking for a Halloween costume.

Well, his owner Mijal Rosenblum was doing the looking, because Winston is a dog and not a person.

This year's Halloween marks the first with coronavirus vaccines. Last October, many Austinites skipped the spooky holiday or opted to do socially distanced and masked hangouts as part of coronavirus safety protocols.

Travis County bars were still closed at the time, because of a rise in cases and hospitalizations. The state also reported the highest number of cases and hospitalizations it had seen since August 2020.

In March 2020, Lucy in Disguise shut down and sent staff home on paid leave, said Emily Hicks, one of the store's managers. The costume shop reopened in late April that year for curbside service only. By May, the store was approved for a $105,500 federal loan to help cover payroll costs, according to a ProPublica database.

"We didn't fully reopen until very late August and continued to carry on our Halloween season, which begins Sept. 1, at limited capacity. The store was not busy throughout most of the year when the pandemic hit, but we did get more business than we expected in the last week of October" last year, Hicks said.

Things have changed. According to the American-Statesman's coronavirus vaccine tracker, 65.9% of Travis County residents are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and 74.6% have received the first dose of the vaccine. The city is currently in Stage 3 of Austin Public Health's risk-based coronavirus guidelines. Under Stage 3, experts say residents can unmask while shopping and dining indoors.

More:A guide to Halloween parties, costume contests and movies in Austin

"This year, in addition to tourism being up, everybody is feeling a little bit safer with vaccinations," Hicks said.

Austin Public Health officials on Tuesday said that only eight people were newly hospitalized with the coronavirus. Hospitalizations have not been that low since July 4, when only five people were reported to have been admitted to a hospital with coronavirus.

"We're definitely seeing pre-pandemic demand for Halloween costumes," Hicks said. "We're all itching for (Halloween) since we didn't get to really do it last year."

Small business still standing

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds has been a staple of South Congress Avenue since 1984, a feat for the ever-changing strip. The building where the store resides, next to Tesoros Trading Company, has been owned by store owner Jenna Radtke since its inception.

"It's encouraging, obviously, as a small business that's been around for 37 years, having people remember that we're here or discovering us for the first time. We like that we can provide that service," Hicks said.

When you walk in, you may feel like you've just entered a kaleidoscope — colors fill the space, with sparkly costume jewelry and racks and racks and racks of options. Looking for styles from decades past? They've got it. Planning on being Romy and/or Michele from "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion?" They've got multiples of each character's iconic dress available.

Lucy in Disguise was bustling with customers around noon on Tuesday. Customers grabbed pharaoh looks, "Star Trek" outfits, "Alice in Wonderland" white rabbit supplies and a big Winnie the Pooh onesie.

Winston the dog was in need of a minion costume to match Rosenblum, who this year is dressing up as one of the yellow title creatures from the "Minions" movies. In 2020, Winston was a Frappuccino and Rosenblum was a barista, but the pair stayed in and took photos of their outfits.

Lucy In Disguise has a book of costumes for dogs that people can peruse and order from. One person got Batman and Robin costumes for his two dogs at home.

Winston laid on the floor in front of a case of creepy gloves — Yoda hands, devil hands, webbed hands — while Rosenblum looked through the costume book. She settled on an Ewok costume from "Star Wars," as there were no minions. But it was too small, and Winston — a tiny, 15-and-a-half-year-old, half-Shih Tzu, half-Maltese, could-be-an-old-man-in-a-dog-suit dog — already looks like an Ewok, anyway.

"He's probably like, 'Thank God you can't find anything,'" Rosenblum joked.

After another swipe through the book, it was decided. Winston would be Raphael, one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, for Halloween 2021. It joins a lineup of past costumes that includes a hot dog, an octopus and a shark.

More:How will you haunt Levitation? Costume ideas for the Halloween edition of Austin's psych fest

Pirates, plague doctors and Ted Lasso, oh my!

Popular costume choices the store has seen so far this year — for people — include 1970s getups (like something you might wear to Studio 54) and fictional '60s superspy Austin Powers.

"Another huge one this year has been pirates," Hicks said. "We got hit hard for pirates early on."

She explained that a classic, generic costume people can make their own, like a pirate, becomes a favorite every Halloween. Sometimes it's Cleopatra or Roman soldiers, she said.

"We're getting more plague doctors, which I do think is a result of last year," Hicks said.

Mermaid tails? A pig mask? An Elton John jacket? What about a gorilla suit? It's all there, available to rent or buy. Oh, and if you're going as Ted Lasso this year, Lucy in Disguise has mustaches.

And just when you think you've seen the whole store, it stretches further. Customers walk on red-and-black checkered floors past tutus and mascot heads to get to the back of the store, where a room full of shoes sits.

The shop has its repeat customers, including those who drive an hour into Austin for a Halloween costume, but it is also the landing place for those disappointed with costumes they got online and for people whose desired costumes wouldn't arrive until after the holiday.

"People switched to more online shopping several years ago. Now they're realizing that small business, brick-and-mortars are saving the day right now," Hicks said.

The hunt for a perfect costume

T.G. Smith, one of those repeat customers, was in the shop on Tuesday looking for a scary bird costume. He was in the party room, where the walls are lined with masks, hats, wigs, wings and fake weapons.

Smith has been a clown for the past couple of Halloweens, terrifying trick-or-treaters by sitting very still on a bench outside his Southwest Austin home. But this year, he wanted to switch things up and asked Isabel Marrufo, one of the store's employees, to help him find a bird mask that was scary.

She brought out two vulture-looking masks, both with a moving mouth. Smith grabbed the one with reddish skin, bulging eyes and a crown of gray feathers.

"I can see, but it's not great," he said. Smith pulled the mask off. "I like him."

He added: "Braaaaaack!"

That's the sound of a scary bird, FYI.

Next up was feet. Since Smith was looking just five days before Halloween, the store's selection was a little bit slim. Smith ended up with a pair of yellow bird feet that looked like slippers with pointy, yellow toenails, but in a cute, cartoonish way.

After perusing the gloves the store had available, he went with a red pair that looked like alligator skin with black claws.

More:10 haunted spots in Austin, around Texas to scare you this Halloween

Smith has been coming to Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds every year since he moved to Austin with his family from Louisiana 15 years ago.

"The people are friendly, and the selection's great," he said.

Still haunting the block

If Tuesday's middle-of-the-day traffic at the store is an indicator, the costume shop's still got staying power. A steady line had formed at checkout around noon, and people were weaving between each other as they walked around the store.

"Obviously, I think we're very fortunate that a business like ours is able to succeed in Austin on South Congress, because the odds are kind of against you when you're a small business," Smith said. "The street's changed a lot. There are still stores on the street that were there when I started back in 2007. But most are gone."

We followed Smith to the back of the store to look for some kind of cape to complete his scary bird look. The cape selection was scarce, too. In the south annex, Smith found all kinds of animal suits; think footie pajamas. Turkeys, gorillas and foxes were available, but Smith opted for a chimpanzee suit. It was covered in black hair.

Once he had the whole costume on — masks, gloves, slippers and suit — Smith was satisfied.

"I think it's pretty creepy," he said. "I hope it scares the grandkids."