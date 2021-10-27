Lester Holt to anchor 'NBC Nightly News' from Austin next week, featuring local taco joint

If you tune into "NBC Nightly News" on Monday, you'll recognize some familiar surroundings. Newscaster Lester Holt is set to anchor that evening's broadcast from Austin.

The trip is part of the sixth installment of the news program's "Across America" series. NBC announced the Austin broadcast on Wednesday, along with other stops next week in St. Louis, Washington, D.C., Nashville and Phoenix. Starting Monday, "Holt will report from the ground, taking the pulse of Americans as they discuss the highs and lows they are facing almost two years into the global pandemic," according to NBC.

As part of Monday's broadcast, Holt will report on the city's real estate market and the increase in major tech companies moving to town. Local taco favorite Veracruz All Natural will be featured in a segment. NBC News senior investigative and legal correspondent Cynthia McFadden also will report on Texas' new voting law. Passed in the closing days of the second special session, it makes sweeping changes to Texas election rules starting in December.

The "NBC Nightly News" broadcast from Austin airs at 5:30 p.m. on Monday on KXAN.

