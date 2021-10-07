Austin Trail of Lights returns in November with drive-thru format; how to get tickets now

It may still be 90 degrees this weekend, but the holidays are approaching, y'all, and that means it's time for the Austin Trail of Lights.

Entry passes went on sale Thursday morning for the Austin winter tradition, which will mark its 57th year. It will open in Zilker Park on Nov. 27 and run until Dec. 31, with tickets available for select dates during those weeks.

The event will be drive-thru only for 2021. It was turned into a drive-thru event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we had hoped to have guests walking through the lights this year, we had to look at the current event guidelines, consult with key constituents, and make a definitive decision now. A drive-thru format in 2021 ensures we will have a successful 57th year in Zilker Park for our multi-generational audience,” said Rachel Green, Trail of Lights Foundation President, in a statement.

The event features more than 2 million lights, with 90 holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and tunnels.

Each attending vehicle, which must be 27 feet or less in length, will need a pass to get into the light celebration. Up to nine passengers are allowed in each vehicle. Vehicles with 10 or more people will need two entry passes.

How do I get tickets to 2021 Trail of Lights in Austin?

There are three tiers of tickets available:

General admission passes will be $30 to $40 depending on entry date and time and will include designated access at the beginning of each hour starting at 7 p.m.

will be $30 to $40 depending on entry date and time and will include designated access at the beginning of each hour starting at 7 p.m. Dash passes are $65 per vehicle and allow early access at 5:45 p.m. People who purchase a dash pass will also get a box of holiday cookies and bottled water.

are $65 per vehicle and allow early access at 5:45 p.m. People who purchase a dash pass will also get a box of holiday cookies and bottled water. Premiere night passes are $95 per vehicle and includes access to the event on a night with limited attendance, a box of holiday cookies, bottled water and a commemorative gift. A limited number of the passes are available.

All passes must be purchased online, event officials said. Information on available dates, entry times and passes can be found online at austintrailoflights.org.