Good ACL weather news, y'all: Mostly dry with a 100% chance of good music

Good morning, y’all! It’s the second day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and we’re excited to see all your pretty faces out at Zilker Park later today.

We come with good weather news: The National Weather Service is calling for a dry, albeit cloudy day, with small chances of rain in the afternoon.

After a dry morning, the afternoon will bring a 30% chance of scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm, said Keith White, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Most of the rain activity will stay to the west and northwest of Austin, he said.

“We can’t completely rule it out, but chances are lower than what we thought a couple days ago,” he said.

If it does rain, White said it will bring a quick half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall.

Otherwise, the day will be overcast and warm, with highs in the mid-80s and breaks in the clouds in the afternoon.

Nighttime will bring temperatures in the 60s, which should feel like a nice reprieve.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather service is not expecting rain. We repeat: Not expecting rain!

“Tomorrow looks like a no,” White said of rain chances.

