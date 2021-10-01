Ahead of ACL appearance, Phoebe Bridgers releases Bo Burnham cover benefitting Texas abortion fund 'for Greg Abbott'

Singer songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has released a studio recording of her cover of comedian Bo Burnham's song "That Funny Feeling," and dedicated it to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"This one's for Greg Abbott," Bridgers wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the track's release.

All proceeds from the song, which is available at a "name your price" rate on Bandcamp, will go to ActBlue Charities' Texas Abortion Funds to raise money to help Texans seeking an abortion pay for the procedure and get "logistical help like a ride to a clinic." The funds are split between 10 different organizations, including Texas Equal Access Fund, The Bridge Collective, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center and more.

Texas has effectively outlawed abortion in the state by recently passing Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions at six weeks of pregnancy -- often before many people know they are pregnant. According to reproductive health clinics, about 85 to 90% of abortions in Texas are performed past the six-week mark.

As the Austin City Limits Music Festival, where Bridgers is set to perform Saturday, kicked off Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman asked pointed questions and heard arguments from both U.S. Department of Justice and Texas lawyers, after he was asked to consider a request from the federal government to block enforcement of the state's abortion ban.

The release of Bridgers' song falls on "Bandcamp Friday," an initiative launched by the music platform at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that waives the site's revenue share of new releases to help musicians and artists.

Bridgers has been performing "That Funny Feeling" during her recent nationwide tour, according to Pitchfork. The song originally appeared on Burnham's pandemic Netflix special "Inside." It's possible ACL festgoers will get a live rendition of Bridgers' track during her Saturday afternoon performance at the festival.