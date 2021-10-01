Welcome back, ACL Fest. 5 things to know on the first day of Austin's flagship music festival.

American-Statesman staff

Gates open at noon Friday for the first day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. Here are five things to know about one of our city's biggest events, which is back after a pandemic-forced shutdown in 2020:

1. All eyes are on the skies, and the weather radar. Friday's forecast includes showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10 a.m., with a high near 86. Rain chances are 50 percent at night, with a low of 72. Wet weather alone won't stop the music; the fest is rain or shine. City officials and fest producers have a plan for getting info to festgoers if severe weather threatens things.

2. A negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours or proof of being fully vaccinated is required for entry.

3. No Kiddie Limits this year, but kids 10 and younger can still attend free with one paid adult (and kids also have to have proof of a negative test to enter).

4. Friday's headlining sets feature the first-ever ACL Fest appearances of country legend George Strait and pop star Miley Cyrus. Other high-profile acts on opening day include Austin's Black Pumas and Houston's Megan Thee Stallion.

5. Indie-pop group Bleachers was a late dropout for this weekend, but still plan to appear Friday of next weekend. The band said in a statement that a crew member was exposed to COVID-19.

